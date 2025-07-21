What To Know About Dangerous Airport And Airline Cyberattacks, And Why They're On The Rise

Travelers often worry about delays, lost luggage, and even aircraft crashes, yet few stop to think about the invisible risk of hackers targeting airline systems. Dangerous cyberattacks on airlines and airports are on the rise, and they affect the average passenger more than they realize. The truth is, modern aviation relies almost entirely on technology. While this helps airports function efficiently, it also means that everything from flight schedules to check-in kiosks rely on technological systems that can be manipulated by hackers.

From the moment you log on to an airline booking system to the day you board your flight, every aspect of the aviation industry utilizes the internet. Like with any good thing comes a dark side: cybercriminals looking to exploit the vulnerable for a profit. Cyberattacks can impact air traffic control towers, flight scheduling, and on-ground logistics, and passengers play a bigger role than most realize in the security chain. The simple reality is that most cybercriminals are after personal information — data that can help them access bank accounts. With around 60% of people using the same password for multiple sites, the password you use to log in to an airline booking system could lead a hacker directly to your online banking application.

According to data published by Resilinc (via Simple Flying), aviation cyberattacks increased by 24% in the first half of 2023. Airlines including WestJet, Hawaiian Airlines, and Qantas have all reported falling victim to cybercrime in 2025. A notorious hacker group, known as "Scattered Spider," uses clever social phishing techniques with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), where hackers impersonate an individual to trick staff into granting access to internal airline systems. Once inside, the consequences extend to the customers within that database, leaking personal information and even payment details onto the Dark Web.