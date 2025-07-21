If Your Shoes Get Stolen At Grand Teton National Park, This Adorable Thief Is Probably To Blame

Over the past few weeks, a mystery has been brewing at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Campers have reported that their shoes are going missing. Park rangers have determined the culprit was a particularly sly fox at one of the campgrounds. After 19 missing shoes, the park put up wanted signs (shared in an Instagram post) dubbing the bandit the "Sneaker Snatcher," "Midnight Mischief," and "Swiper the Fox." The poster says his crimes include: "stealing left shoes (claiming they 'taste better'), flip-flops, and 'campers' pride,' as well as disturbing the peace and pairs of shoes." As of July 11th, the thief has nabbed a whopping 32 shoes, and counting.

The park also addressed the burning question of why, saying on the Instagram post: "What does the fox do with the shoes? We still don't know. Maybe it's a toy. Maybe it's a nesting material collection. Maybe it's fashion." Another theory is that the fox is attracted to the sweaty smell of the shoes. The Grand Teton's post also warns that the fox spending more time around people and campsites is dangerous. So, short of giving cowboy camping a try in the wilderness with nothing but the clothes on your back and a sleeping bag, what can be done? The park's first recommendation is to store shoes, food, and other belongings in tents, vehicles, or bear boxes when not wearing them.