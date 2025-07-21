If Your Shoes Get Stolen At Grand Teton National Park, This Adorable Thief Is Probably To Blame
Over the past few weeks, a mystery has been brewing at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Campers have reported that their shoes are going missing. Park rangers have determined the culprit was a particularly sly fox at one of the campgrounds. After 19 missing shoes, the park put up wanted signs (shared in an Instagram post) dubbing the bandit the "Sneaker Snatcher," "Midnight Mischief," and "Swiper the Fox." The poster says his crimes include: "stealing left shoes (claiming they 'taste better'), flip-flops, and 'campers' pride,' as well as disturbing the peace and pairs of shoes." As of July 11th, the thief has nabbed a whopping 32 shoes, and counting.
The park also addressed the burning question of why, saying on the Instagram post: "What does the fox do with the shoes? We still don't know. Maybe it's a toy. Maybe it's a nesting material collection. Maybe it's fashion." Another theory is that the fox is attracted to the sweaty smell of the shoes. The Grand Teton's post also warns that the fox spending more time around people and campsites is dangerous. So, short of giving cowboy camping a try in the wilderness with nothing but the clothes on your back and a sleeping bag, what can be done? The park's first recommendation is to store shoes, food, and other belongings in tents, vehicles, or bear boxes when not wearing them.
Outfoxing the shoe bandit
While the "Sneaker Snatcher" may be stealing hearts across social media, park rangers have made it clear that park goers should not leave their shoes out for the fox. Doing so teaches wildlife that it is okay to visit and come up to people, which can lead to relocation. In one 2018 instance, a fox was euthanized out of concern for human safety after receiving several food handouts and venturing up to campsites and vehicles.
The Grand Tetons may be ranked the best National Park for people who hate hiking, but chances are, if you're camping there, you will still need your shoes, especially with a fox on the prowl for a new pair. So to keep your gear and the animal safe, the park recommends staying at least 75 feet away from foxes and other smaller critters and 300 feet from bears and wolves. If you do spot a fox, though, they say to use the "scare, don't stare" method by clapping, yelling, and making noise to shoo it away. So if you're flying into the only national park in America with its own airport, you'll still need to take your shoes off at TSA — just make sure you hang onto them once you land, because the real shoe thief is waiting at your campsite.