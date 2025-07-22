This Is America's Most Expensive Place To Retire In 2025 (And It's Not Even A Beach City)

After toughing it out decade after decade, enduring endless bills, errands, chores, taxes, and all the other brutalities (and yes, joys) of life, everyone wants to spend their final years in a peaceful, happy way. Unfortunately, retirement has to be more than comfortable — it must be affordable and allow for more than simply scraping by. Maybe you want to see an opera now and then, or dote on a little terrier, or endlessly lounge in the sun on the beach. If you're in Saratoga, California, maybe you want to shell out over $280,000 per year on living expenses in a city with an average home value of $4.1 million (per Go Banking Rates)

That's right: Saratoga, along San Jose's southwestern edge on the south side of San Francisco Bay, is 2025's most expensive place to retire in the United States. You might assume that the title would go to a Floridian beach town like Palm Beach or a less-crowded alternative like Flagler Beach, or maybe even a Californian beach town like the quiet, Sicilian-inspired Palos Verdes west of Long Beach. Judging by Saratoga's 26% 65-and-older population (out of a total of about 30,000 people), a decent number of folks prefer the inland, hilly town and have the finances to make it work.

Those (presumably) happy few get to spend their days poking around a town that at times seems oddly New England in street-and-building composition, but still looks obviously Californian once you gaze out at its forested hills. There are loads of outdoor, walkable activities like hiking the Skyline to the Sea trail or visiting the Hakone Estate and Gardens, a Japanese garden presumably named after the hot springs hotspot southwest of Tokyo. There are also quite a few vineyards around Saratoga that are perfect for sitting, sipping, and reminiscing.