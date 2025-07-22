Australia's Second-Largest National Park Stuns With Eco-Glamping, Red-Rock Gorges, And Emerald Pool Waterfalls

Australia is an appealing country, but due to the chance of close encounters with its notoriously dangerous wildlife, some may be afraid to embark on a journey to the Land Down Under. But the well-traveled will encourage you to take one of the longest flights — at least for some of us — to set foot on one of the most diverse, wild, and vast continents on our planet. Australia is a massive country and offers a varied range of locations to visit, so take your time and explore a place where kangaroos, Aboriginal culture, and Vegemite for breakfast await you.

If you are torn about which is the best Aussie destination to pin on your map, Karijini National Park is the country's second largest national park and is a natural paradise brimming with emerald waterfalls and red-rock ravines. The nature reserve is nestled in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, located over 800 miles from Perth — your alternative to Sydney for a quintessential Australian holiday.

Enjoy your vacation to the fullest and immerse yourself in the untamed nature of Western Australia's red landscape with an upscale camping accommodation. Eco-glamping is a glamorous outdoor experience combined with environmentally-friendly practices, meant to both safeguard the surroundings and offer you a hotel-like retreat. Karijini Eco Retreat provides guests with safari-style lodges equipped with a private bathroom and useful amenities, a kitchen space for barbecue, and solar-powered illumination. When night begins to paint the horizon with its inky tones, pop out of your tent and get mesmerized by a star-studded sky and magnificent views of the Milky Way that will leave you speechless. Gumala Enterprises is the Native company that administers this camp in the Karijini National Park, which is home to the indigenous peoples of the Banyjima, Kurrama, and Innawonga tribes.