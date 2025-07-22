Texas' Delectable Trail Guides Travelers Through The Best Wineries In The State's Stunning Southeast

Now that you know that this Texas gem is within driving distance of Austin (one of the state's best shopping destinations) and Houston (aka, America's most lustful city), it's time to plan your weekend on the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail. The wineries on the trail close between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., so visiting two to three a day will give you enough time to enjoy your experiences before exploring the next stop on the trail. Day one on the wine trail will have an international flair, as it begins in the Italian-inspired tasting room overlooking the stunning Texas countryside at Bernhardt Winery. Here, you can toast to a fabulous wine weekend as you sip on a sweet moscato, crisp sauvignon blanc, or a unique blend while snacking on some light bites.

If you're looking for a tasty lunch after drinking some top-tier vino, consider trying some Tex-Mex at the nearby Castaneda's Mexican Restaurant or grabbing a quick bite at El Pichón before heading to the next winery, the family-owned Threshold Vineyards. Since 2010, they've crafted award-winning, 100% Texas wines by sourcing from all over the Lone Star State. Schedule a tasting or a winery tour to explore the vineyard, and, if you skipped the Tex-Mex, you can snack on a slider or personal pizza before heading to the final winery of the day.

Your last stop on day one is the Texas Star Winery in Chappell Hill, Texas, a small-batch winery specializing in handcrafted blends. Along with the classic varietals of riesling, sauvignon blanc, and others, this winery also offers some interesting local fruit varieties, such as prickly pear wine and hibiscus wine. For dinner, you can enjoy a taste of Italy at the nearby Tuscany Italian Grill before ending the first day of your internationally inspired adventure.