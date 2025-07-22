Texas' Delectable Trail Guides Travelers Through The Best Wineries In The State's Stunning Southeast
It may be astonishing to some wine lovers, but Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the nation, but even knowing that, you might be surprised to learn that there are over 500 wineries within the southern state's three wine regions. While Texas Hill Country, which also boasts a spectacular lake selection, is home to 100 of them, just an hour and a half's drive from Houston, in Texas' southeastern wine region, you'll find the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail. Here, wine enthusiasts can enjoy a weekend getaway touring the area's best wineries, exploring the culinary scene, and savoring the trail's flavors from over 10 member wineries.
Creating an itinerary for your wine adventure (complete with a designated driver or other transportation plan) is the most effective way to visit all of the wineries on the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail. The first step in laying out your wine trail tour is deciding where to stay and planning your winery visits around the distance from your accommodations. Fortunately, both the Bernhardt Winery and the Messina Hof Winery & Resort offer luxurious accommodations, so making one of the two your southeast home base is a great start. Another thing to keep in mind is that hours are seasonal, so check the wineries' websites before planning your visit.
Day one on the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail
Now that you know that this Texas gem is within driving distance of Austin (one of the state's best shopping destinations) and Houston (aka, America's most lustful city), it's time to plan your weekend on the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail. The wineries on the trail close between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., so visiting two to three a day will give you enough time to enjoy your experiences before exploring the next stop on the trail. Day one on the wine trail will have an international flair, as it begins in the Italian-inspired tasting room overlooking the stunning Texas countryside at Bernhardt Winery. Here, you can toast to a fabulous wine weekend as you sip on a sweet moscato, crisp sauvignon blanc, or a unique blend while snacking on some light bites.
If you're looking for a tasty lunch after drinking some top-tier vino, consider trying some Tex-Mex at the nearby Castaneda's Mexican Restaurant or grabbing a quick bite at El Pichón before heading to the next winery, the family-owned Threshold Vineyards. Since 2010, they've crafted award-winning, 100% Texas wines by sourcing from all over the Lone Star State. Schedule a tasting or a winery tour to explore the vineyard, and, if you skipped the Tex-Mex, you can snack on a slider or personal pizza before heading to the final winery of the day.
Your last stop on day one is the Texas Star Winery in Chappell Hill, Texas, a small-batch winery specializing in handcrafted blends. Along with the classic varietals of riesling, sauvignon blanc, and others, this winery also offers some interesting local fruit varieties, such as prickly pear wine and hibiscus wine. For dinner, you can enjoy a taste of Italy at the nearby Tuscany Italian Grill before ending the first day of your internationally inspired adventure.
Savor the flavors of Texas wine
Day two of your wine tasting journey will begin with a distinctive tasting experience at the Golden Oak Micro Cellar. Along with their award-winning rosé and merlot wines, this vineyard offers a "Tavin" (tea-infused wine) tasting experience that allows you to sample two different combinations. For lunch, you'll want to drive about 10 minutes to the kitschy Fish Pond Cafe in Willis, Texas, for some Southern comfort food, such as fried green tomatoes and shrimp po'boys.
Next on your wine trail tour is the Perrine Winery in College Station, Texas. For nearly 10 years, this winery has offered a range of offerings, including sweet, smooth, and dry options as well as dessert wines and sangrias. For those who prefer something harder, the winery shares a space with the Rio Brazos Distillery, where you can try some small-batch whiskey.
Even if you decide not to stay at the Messina Hof Winery & Resort during your trip, you can sample the wine and explore the 20-acre vineyard before enjoying a delectable dinner at the on-site restaurant, The Vintage House. This winery offers a variety of experiences, including six different types of wine tastings, tasting tours, and seasonal pairings, and you can check the event calendar for monthly chef showcases and murder mystery dinners.