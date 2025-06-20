An Unexpected Texas Metropolis Is America's No. 2 'Sin City' Behind Las Vegas (And It's No. 1 For 'Lust')
Illuminated by the dark glimmer of neon lights and nightlife — and revered as the number one party destination in the U.S. — Las Vegas lives up to its wicked nickname: Sin City. With the most casinos per capita and a spot among the top 10 cities with the most strip clubs per capita, it comes as no surprise that, as of 2025, WalletHub ranks the decadent desert destination as the most sinful city in America. The city coming in at number two, however, may come as a bit of a surprise: Houston, Texas.
According to WalletHub, Houston is the second most sinful city in America with a vice index rating of 54.43 (not far off from Vegas' 60.42). Renowned for its thriving music scene and some of America's best eateries that serve top-notch soul food, the most-populated city in Texas is a city of many vices. While Vegas ranks number one in the greed department, Houston triumphs as the city of lust.
Where to play in Houston
If your darkest desires are fueling your travels, Houston might be the perfect adult playground. With the fifth-highest number of gentleman's clubs per capita in the U.S. (Las Vegas still has the most places to make it rain), The Lone Star State's debaucherous metropolis has its fair share of dollar-throwing establishments.
In the heart of Houston, Bucks Wild is among the city's most popular clubs, boasting multiple stages ringed with candlelit tables, daily specials, and premier bottle service in a dark and glitzy atmosphere. If you're looking for classic and casual, Ritz Houston is the city's oldest gentlemen's club, operating since 1985, and offers a daytime buffet to feed your stomach while you empty your wallet.
If you want to wine and dine outside of the strip clubs, Houston is a buffet in itself. With something to satisfy every appetite, you'll find everything from stylish steakhouses like The Capital Grille to rustic barbecue joints like Pinkerton's. Unwind with a glass of vino at La Carafe, tucked into Houston's oldest building, or line dance the night away at The Firehouse Saloon, a classic country bar with live music and cowboy boots dangling from the ceiling.
Where to stay in Houston
After dancing your way around Houston (or enjoying the beautiful dancers around Houston), you'll need a place to hit the hay. If you're looking for historic luxury, indulge in The Houstonian, the city's swankiest stay in a hidden park-like oasis with glimmering pools and Texas hospitality. Situated on 27 acres in the heart of the Galleria District, the premier hotel was home to President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush. Their former 680-square-foot suite is available for elegant overnight stays. If you're on the hunt for more affordable accommodations, get comfortable at Hotel Ylem, a charming boutique hotel near downtown Houston with colorful contemporary touches and a complimentary breakfast buffet. For proximity to Houston's main travel hub, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, book a convenient, no-frills stay at the Houston Airport Marriott.
Wherever you choose to stay in Houston — and whatever desires you choose to indulge — the second most sinful city in the U.S. is a paradise of entertainment, dining, drinks, and nightlife, and a cheap, relaxed alternative to Las Vegas' crowds and chaos.