An Unexpected Texas Metropolis Is America's No. 2 'Sin City' Behind Las Vegas (And It's No. 1 For 'Lust')

Illuminated by the dark glimmer of neon lights and nightlife — and revered as the number one party destination in the U.S. — Las Vegas lives up to its wicked nickname: Sin City. With the most casinos per capita and a spot among the top 10 cities with the most strip clubs per capita, it comes as no surprise that, as of 2025, WalletHub ranks the decadent desert destination as the most sinful city in America. The city coming in at number two, however, may come as a bit of a surprise: Houston, Texas.

According to WalletHub, Houston is the second most sinful city in America with a vice index rating of 54.43 (not far off from Vegas' 60.42). Renowned for its thriving music scene and some of America's best eateries that serve top-notch soul food, the most-populated city in Texas is a city of many vices. While Vegas ranks number one in the greed department, Houston triumphs as the city of lust.