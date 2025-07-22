This Lovely Southern Airport Was Ranked The Most Family-Friendly In America (Here's Why It Stands Out)
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there were over 20,000 airports across the United States in 2023. From massive international terminals to the tiniest airstrips, each airport offers its own unique set of amenities and experiences. However, when it comes to welcoming families with open arms, Memphis International Airport takes the cake. iCandy, a baby and toddler product company, used research from their Little Flyers Index to figure out which airports were the most family-friendly in the world in 2025.
Globally, the study found the Menorca Airport in Spain to be crowned No. 1. For America, the very first airport listed is Memphis International Airport at No. 23 (making it No. 1 in the U.S.). Data such as the number of restaurants, children's play areas, and family-friendly security lines was collected to determine the rankings. As per the findings, Memphis has nine restaurants, one play area, and five nursing rooms for mothers in its 3,900 acres of property (via Airport Suppliers). These thoughtful amenities, combined with the airport's manageable size and Southern hospitality, make Memphis International a standout choice for stress-free family travel.
What its like to travel through the Memphis International Airport
At Memphis International Airport, many of the usual travel stresses are eased, so you can focus on the more important things, like these simple and effective tricks to use when traveling with your kids. The city's main airport offers a calmer, more manageable experience that makes family travel feel less like a chore and more like the start of a fun adventure. The layout is simple to navigate, security lines are often shorter due to its property size, and there are four runways.
Parents will appreciate the dedicated nursing rooms for feeding and diaper changes, providing privacy and quiet spaces for themselves and the little ones. There's also a children's play area to keep kids busy and burn off energy before a flight. If families have enough time to eat or need food to go, they will find a selection of restaurants catering to all tastes, ranging from Chick-Fil-A to Chili's Grill & Bar. With thoughtful amenities designed to support families every step of the way, traveling through Memphis International isn't just easier, it's actually enjoyable. Whether it's your first flight with kids or your fifth, this airport helps make the journey smoother from curb to gate.
