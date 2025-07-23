Just Outside Portland, This Emerald Oregon River Offers Lazy Tubing, Thrilling Rapids, And Idyllic Camping
If you're an outdoor enthusiast visiting Portland, Oregon, in the summer, you probably want more nature-centric ways to beat the heat than sitting in an air-conditioned coffee shop. Portland has fun new swim beaches and piers, but if you're searching for a more scenic setting, you're in luck. With shoreline spots as close as 25 minutes from the city, the Clackamas River is a cherished destination for Rose City residents looking to cool off and enjoy some time outside.
The Clackamas River is a true gem of outdoor recreation, whether you're looking for thrill time or chill time. Before it reaches its confluence with the Willamette River in Gladstone, the Lower Clackamas meanders slowly west past farmland and forests, offering excellent opportunities for relaxed water activities like floating, swimming, and stand-up paddling (SUPing). Further east in Mount Hood National Forest, you'll find the steep drops, rugged beauty, and wild whitewater of the Upper Clackamas River.
Locate put-ins for Lower River floating sites about half an hour's drive of Portland. Upper River guides will be roughly an hour away. Whether you enjoy the twists and turns of the river or hike and camp along its banks, the Clackamas makes for a convenient natural escape from the city.
Explore tips for floating the Clackamas River
Not every Pacific Northwest city has free spray parks and splash pads. Instead, Portland has the lazy waters of the Lower Clackamas to relax on hot summer days. Before you head out, remember plenty of other folks will probably have the same idea as you. On weekends, popular spots like Barton Park might see hours of backed-up traffic. Since your car's A/C wasn't the kind of cool-down you were imagining, consider heading to alternate put-in spots or taking the trip with a rental/shuttle service.
In lieu of floating the beautiful but crowded Barton Park-to-Carver Park route, check out the following floats: Upper Milo McIver State Park to Lower Milo McIver State Park (2.29 miles, one and a half hours), Upper Milo McIver State Park to Feldheimer Park (3.75 miles, two to three hours), or Carver Park to Riverside Park (4.93 miles, two to three hours). If you choose to float without the help of a rental service, you'll need two cars — one to leave at the pickup spot and one to drive to the put-in spot.
You'll also need a few other things. For one, all folks under 12 need to wear personal flotation devices (life jackets); anyone older is required to have one within reach. Whistles are also required. Further recommendations include packing along your preferred method of sun protection (sunscreen, sun shirts, brim hats, and/or sunglasses) and plenty of water.
Find other adventures along the Clackamas River
For people who want more adventure than the gently flowing waters of the Lower Clackamas have to offer, guided whitewater rafting trips in the Upper Clackamas deliver heart-pumping excitement in a stunning natural setting. Several outfitters, like River Drifters and Blue Sky Rafting, offer full- and half-day excursions, and most are under $150 per person. These trips include Class III-IV rapids and take place on a section of the Clackamas designated a Wild & Scenic River.
But you don't need to be in the water to enjoy adventures on the Clackamas. Many of the same parks that serve as popular put-in spots also have miles of scenic hiking trails to explore. Take Milo McIver State Park, which has 14 miles of trails that travel beyond the riverbank into floodplains, forests, and meadows. Another popular route is the moderate, 4.5-mile roundtrip Hawk Mountain Trail, which offers great views of the Cascade mountains, home to charming cities and unlimited outdoor adventure.
Of course, beating the heat for a few hours isn't as good as beating the heat for a weekend. The shores of the Clackamas are home to lots of quiet camping sites, especially along the Upper river. Promontory Park is a family-friendly site with unique yomes (yurt-like tents on elevated platforms) and cabins that sit near the North Fork Reservoir. Closer to the city along the Lower river, Barton Park and Milo McIver State Park both offer camping by reservation.