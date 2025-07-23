Just Outside Portland, This Emerald Oregon River Offers Lazy Tubing, Thrilling Rapids, And Idyllic Camping

If you're an outdoor enthusiast visiting Portland, Oregon, in the summer, you probably want more nature-centric ways to beat the heat than sitting in an air-conditioned coffee shop. Portland has fun new swim beaches and piers, but if you're searching for a more scenic setting, you're in luck. With shoreline spots as close as 25 minutes from the city, the Clackamas River is a cherished destination for Rose City residents looking to cool off and enjoy some time outside.

The Clackamas River is a true gem of outdoor recreation, whether you're looking for thrill time or chill time. Before it reaches its confluence with the Willamette River in Gladstone, the Lower Clackamas meanders slowly west past farmland and forests, offering excellent opportunities for relaxed water activities like floating, swimming, and stand-up paddling (SUPing). Further east in Mount Hood National Forest, you'll find the steep drops, rugged beauty, and wild whitewater of the Upper Clackamas River.

Locate put-ins for Lower River floating sites about half an hour's drive of Portland. Upper River guides will be roughly an hour away. Whether you enjoy the twists and turns of the river or hike and camp along its banks, the Clackamas makes for a convenient natural escape from the city.