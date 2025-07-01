Tucked In Oregon's Cascade Mountains Is A Charming City With Unlimited Outdoor Thrills And Comfy Lodging
Beginning in the Western Cascade Mountains and coursing northward where it empties into the Columbia River, the Willamette River feeds one of the most fertile valleys in the Pacific Northwest and is home to the state's premier wine region just as scenic as Napa Valley without the crowds. The valley stretches roughly from Eugene up to Portland, encompassing both Salem and Corvallis, Oregon's "heart of the valley." Take a 45-mile drive southwest of Eugene, into the mountains along Oregon Route 58, and you'll land in the inviting city of Oakridge. With a population of only 3,200, this charming community brims with small-town feel, cradled by the undulating landscape and dense evergreens.
It's only 150 miles south of central Portland via Interstate 5 to this outdoor recreation mecca known as the "Mountain Biking Capital of the Northwest." A mind-boggling 1,700-or-so miles of trails criss-cross the area, and the International Mountain Bicycling Association even designated Oakridge as a gold-status "Ride Center" for its incredible trail-riding opportunities. Come in June and take advantage of Mountain Bike Oregon's annual three-day festival to make the most of the area's spectacular single track routes. The Oakridge Trails Alliance also announced a series of initiatives in 2024 aimed at augmenting existing trails with new connections, building new bridges and switchbacks, and clearing an entirely new corridor.
Raft or ride through Willamette National Forest
If there's one trail you won't want to miss, it's Alpine, which is rated with an intermediate-level difficulty and leads you along a 15.3-mile single track route nearly 2,000 feet up and 4,500 feet down. Then there's the Alpine-Tire Mountain-Cloverpatch Loop, known as the ATCA (Upper Alpine, Tire Mountain, Cloverpatch, and Lower Alpine), typically rated difficult due to its 24.1-mile stretch, with just shy of 3,700 feet of elevation gain. Look into Cascades Outdoor Center for shuttles to numerous bike trails, ideal if you're riding with a group, and Oakridge Bike Shop & Willamette Mountain Mercantile is a one-stop-shop for all your gear needs.
If you'd prefer a paddle over two wheels, Cascades Outdoor Center also offers a number of kayaking, rafting, and paddle board tours and rentals, including a stargazing kayak guided paddle. And you're in for a treat if whitewater rafting is your thing, as this stretch of the Middle Fork boasts some of the area's most exhilarating rapids as it sloshes down toward the Willamette River. Navigate through Class II and III rapids with inviting names like "Hell's Gate" and the probably-not-so-cute-and-fuzzy hole to avoid, "Basket of Kittens," along 5.5 miles of gorgeous, forested scenery.
With hundreds of miles of trails to explore, there's no shortage of hiking routes, too. Check out the Diamond Creek Falls Trail, a moderate, 3.9-mile loop that takes around two hours to complete. And don't discount winter adventures either! Grab your snowshoes to experience the forest in a whole new light, or head 31 miles east to Willamette Pass Ski Area, featuring downhill skiing and snowboarding with cross-country paths, too.
Rest up and grab good eats in Oakridge
When it's time to give the legs a rest, don't miss Stewart's 58 Drive-In for lunch or classic frozen treats made with iconic Tillamook Creamery ice cream — made in a city known for its scenic kayaking in addition to its famous cheese. Open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this timeless gem radiates mid-century flair. Then, stop into 3-Legged Crane Pub & Brewhouse, serving home-brewed European-style ales and lagers and a great selection of comfort food — perfect for recouping some of those calories after a long ride — alongside live music on many Fridays and Saturdays.
When it's time to cozy up for the night, head for Arbor Inn Motel & Oakridge RV Park a budget-friendly, mom-and-pop spot to book a room or park your rig along Salmon Creek. Alternatively, check out the quaint Westfir Lodge & Mountain Market, situated at the foot of Alpine Trail, offering fantastic access to surrounding Willamette National Forest. If you'd like the place all to yourself, though, this is a fantastic area to relax in a home rental, where you can hang out riverside in a cottage or wake up to panoramic mountain views. Perhaps unsurprising in a natural oasis like this, you'll also find fantastic camping along the Middle Fork of the Willamette River. Check out Black Canyon Campground, which is only 8 miles west of town, or Sacandaga Campground, 27 miles to the southeast.