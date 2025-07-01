Tucked In Oregon's Cascade Mountains Is A Charming City With Unlimited Outdoor Thrills And Comfy Lodging

If there's one trail you won't want to miss, it's Alpine, which is rated with an intermediate-level difficulty and leads you along a 15.3-mile single track route nearly 2,000 feet up and 4,500 feet down. Then there's the Alpine-Tire Mountain-Cloverpatch Loop, known as the ATCA (Upper Alpine, Tire Mountain, Cloverpatch, and Lower Alpine), typically rated difficult due to its 24.1-mile stretch, with just shy of 3,700 feet of elevation gain. Look into Cascades Outdoor Center for shuttles to numerous bike trails, ideal if you're riding with a group, and Oakridge Bike Shop & Willamette Mountain Mercantile is a one-stop-shop for all your gear needs.

If you'd prefer a paddle over two wheels, Cascades Outdoor Center also offers a number of kayaking, rafting, and paddle board tours and rentals, including a stargazing kayak guided paddle. And you're in for a treat if whitewater rafting is your thing, as this stretch of the Middle Fork boasts some of the area's most exhilarating rapids as it sloshes down toward the Willamette River. Navigate through Class II and III rapids with inviting names like "Hell's Gate" and the probably-not-so-cute-and-fuzzy hole to avoid, "Basket of Kittens," along 5.5 miles of gorgeous, forested scenery.

With hundreds of miles of trails to explore, there's no shortage of hiking routes, too. Check out the Diamond Creek Falls Trail, a moderate, 3.9-mile loop that takes around two hours to complete. And don't discount winter adventures either! Grab your snowshoes to experience the forest in a whole new light, or head 31 miles east to Willamette Pass Ski Area, featuring downhill skiing and snowboarding with cross-country paths, too.