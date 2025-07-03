One Popular Pacific Northwest City Brims With Spray Parks And Splash Pads For Free, Safe Summer Fun

As summer heats up, cooling off becomes a major priority for everyone. Sure, you could hide indoors with air conditioning and a cold drink, but what if you want to spend time outside and have fun while you're beating the heat? Well, you might assume the best choice would be a water park, but if you're in Seattle, you don't have to spend a ton of money to cool down. Instead, you can visit one of the many splash pads and spray parks within the city limits. Best of all, because they're free and accessible, everyone can play, from little tykes to grandparents.

Seattle is already known for some impressive public works, from the Space Needle to the futuristic indoor jungle that's both a working office and a tourist attraction. However, over the past couple of decades, the city has been quietly becoming the go-to spot for affordable, family-friendly fun in the sun.

At the time of this writing, Seattle has 11 parks with splash pads and 19 wading pools scattered throughout the city. So, no matter where you live (or where you visit), you're likely pretty close to a water feature. For example, Beacon Hill, the Seattle neighborhood that blends skyline views with lush green spaces, is home to two splash pads and a wading pool.