The Self-Proclaimed 'Funniest City' In America Is A Scenic Upstate New York Getaway Full Of Art And Comedy
Comedians, comedy lovers, and "I Love Lucy" fans alike rejoice, because according to I Love NY, you need to be making a visit to the "funniest city" in the United States, and maybe even the world — Jamestown, New York. Located in New York's Chautauqua County, Jamestown is home to not one, but two museums that celebrate and showcase the art and history of comedy. The birthplace of legendary "I Love Lucy" star Lucille Ball, Jamestown is home to the highly-acclaimed National Comedy Center, which was created as a tribute to the late actress. It was Ball's wish for a space to be opened that would celebrate all comedy, rather than just her legacy, and so the museum was born. Adult tickets cost $35.50 (at the time of writing) and grant visitors access to over 50 immersive exhibits celebrating comedy icons old and new, vaudeville theatre to the modern meme, and everything in between.
The laughs don't stop there, however, as Jamestown is home to a second museum exploring all things comedy. The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum celebrates everything "I Love Lucy", Lucille Ball, and Desi Arnaz. The museum, dedicated to the love and laughs of the pair, is like a stop in heaven for fans of America's most adored show as visitors get an insight into original costumes, props and awards, as well as re-creations of the "I Love Lucy" sets. Adult tickets for entry are $23. However, that's not all there is to do in Jamestown.
Jamestown is a scenic and exciting escape
While Jamestown has a focus on comedy as an art form through its celebrated museums, they aren't the only source of intrigue to delight in on your visit. You can really embrace natural beauty here, thanks to the town's proximity to Chautauqua Lake, which is just 16.4 miles away, an approximately 23-minute drive. A popular destination for swimming, boating, and fishing, this is the perfect way to relax, unwind, and bask in a peaceful and serene setting away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
From here, you can discover the Chautauqua Institution, a non-profit community that hosts around 7,500 people during nine-week summer camps. It's an educational center that is dedicated to promoting the arts through classes, including dance, music, performing arts, writing, and more. You don't have to stay at the summer camp to enjoy what the Chautauqua Institution has to offer, though, as guests are welcome to attend individual performances and talks.
Furthermore, America's funniest city is located just 40 miles from Griffis Sculpture Park, one of the biggest sculpture parks in the United States. The park features more than 250 huge sculptures interspersed between the walking paths, lakes, and miles of hiking trails. A visit to Griffis Sculpture Park combines natural beauty and skillfully crafted, fascinating pieces of imposing artwork.
Getting to Jamestown and exploring Upstate New York
The summer is definitely one of the best times to visit the area, because every year, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival descends upon Jamestown. 2025 will see the 35th edition of the festival welcome thousands of visitors and notable comedians. Furthermore, with its proximity to Niagara Falls and location around 76 miles from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Jamestown is the perfect stop along the way to seeing some of the world's most famous cascades. Plus, there are plenty of amazing things to do in Niagara Falls besides seeing waterfalls. However, if you'd rather skip the falls and focus on comedy, Lake Erie International Airport is actually the closest major airport to Jamestown, and is just 61.3 miles away.
While Jamestown itself is brimming with scenic natural beauty, unique museums, and more for visitors to enjoy, it's also a great base for discovering what else Upstate New York has to offer. Buffalo and its gorgeous waterfront and stunning botanical gardens is just one hour and 20 minutes from Jamestown. Furthermore, sitting on the shore of Lake Erie is the fun-filled Buffalo Harbor State Park, an outdoor adventure spot for all the family to enjoy. Although the state park is closed for refurbishments at the time of writing, it will be open to the public once more in spring 2026.