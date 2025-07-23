The Self-Proclaimed 'Funniest City' In America Is A Scenic Upstate New York Getaway Full Of Art And Comedy

Comedians, comedy lovers, and "I Love Lucy" fans alike rejoice, because according to I Love NY, you need to be making a visit to the "funniest city" in the United States, and maybe even the world — Jamestown, New York. Located in New York's Chautauqua County, Jamestown is home to not one, but two museums that celebrate and showcase the art and history of comedy. The birthplace of legendary "I Love Lucy" star Lucille Ball, Jamestown is home to the highly-acclaimed National Comedy Center, which was created as a tribute to the late actress. It was Ball's wish for a space to be opened that would celebrate all comedy, rather than just her legacy, and so the museum was born. Adult tickets cost $35.50 (at the time of writing) and grant visitors access to over 50 immersive exhibits celebrating comedy icons old and new, vaudeville theatre to the modern meme, and everything in between.

The laughs don't stop there, however, as Jamestown is home to a second museum exploring all things comedy. The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum celebrates everything "I Love Lucy", Lucille Ball, and Desi Arnaz. The museum, dedicated to the love and laughs of the pair, is like a stop in heaven for fans of America's most adored show as visitors get an insight into original costumes, props and awards, as well as re-creations of the "I Love Lucy" sets. Adult tickets for entry are $23. However, that's not all there is to do in Jamestown.