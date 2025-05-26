This New York State Park On Lake Erie's Shore Is A Fun-Filled Escape For Water Sports Enthusiasts

Outdoor activities are the order of the day here. If you have your own boat, you can take advantage of the boat ramp or even dock in at the 1,100-slip marina. Once you're out on the water, the world's your oyster. Lake Erie has a touch under 10,000 square miles of pristine water to explore, ideal for fishing, waterskiing or wakeboarding, windsurfing, jet skiing, stand-up paddleboarding, and more.

If you prefer a slower pace, you can rent single and tandem kayaks, as well as paddleboards, from BFLO Harbor Kayak. These let you cruise around the lake at your leisure. For a more insightful experience that teaches you about Buffalo's waterside history and landscapes, you might want to book a kayaking tour. Depending on the time of year, you can even go on sunrise and sunset tours.

Staying on dry land is also a great way to experience Buffalo Harbor State Park. There are playgrounds for the little ones, along with walking and cycling trails boasting great views of the lake. Charlie's Boat Yard is a local haunt on the waterfront. The popular restaurant and bar serves outstanding sandwiches, but it's also great for live music on the weekends.