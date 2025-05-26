This New York State Park On Lake Erie's Shore Is A Fun-Filled Escape For Water Sports Enthusiasts
The state of New York lays claim to 180 beautiful state parks, like this ethereal waterfall-filled state park or the everchanging landscapes at this state park on Lake Ontario. But did you know that until just over 10 years ago, Buffalo, the state's second-largest city, didn't have a state park? Buffalo Harbor State Park officially opened on the shores of Lake Erie in 2014, becoming the city's first state park. Since then, it has evolved into a haven for outdoor pursuits and exhilarating water sports.
Located only a five-minute drive from the center of Buffalo or 20 minutes from Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the state park is easy to reach. It even has a convenient bus connection (line 42) from downtown Buffalo, which takes about 30 minutes. You'll know you've arrived when you're gazing out at the stunning vistas spanning across Lake Erie. But this harbor isn't just pretty to look at — it also boasts a range of recreation options on and off the water.
Activities at Buffalo Harbor State Park
Outdoor activities are the order of the day here. If you have your own boat, you can take advantage of the boat ramp or even dock in at the 1,100-slip marina. Once you're out on the water, the world's your oyster. Lake Erie has a touch under 10,000 square miles of pristine water to explore, ideal for fishing, waterskiing or wakeboarding, windsurfing, jet skiing, stand-up paddleboarding, and more.
If you prefer a slower pace, you can rent single and tandem kayaks, as well as paddleboards, from BFLO Harbor Kayak. These let you cruise around the lake at your leisure. For a more insightful experience that teaches you about Buffalo's waterside history and landscapes, you might want to book a kayaking tour. Depending on the time of year, you can even go on sunrise and sunset tours.
Staying on dry land is also a great way to experience Buffalo Harbor State Park. There are playgrounds for the little ones, along with walking and cycling trails boasting great views of the lake. Charlie's Boat Yard is a local haunt on the waterfront. The popular restaurant and bar serves outstanding sandwiches, but it's also great for live music on the weekends.
Things to know before visiting Buffalo Harbor State Park
At the time of writing, the state park is undergoing changes as part of the Buffalo Harbor Improvement Project. On New York State's official website, Governor Kathy Hochul was quoted as saying, "We are continuing to transform Buffalo's Outer Harbor Waterfront by providing more public access and creating a vibrant area for residents and visitors to enjoy." These transformations include new play areas for children, a large sculpture, shopping and dining, and areas for food trucks.
Unfortunately, this means that certain parts of the state park are closed between now and spring 2026 (when the project is expected to be completed). This includes the playground and two of the three pavilions, which can usually be rented out for events. But if you are visiting in summer 2025, you can still enjoy waterfront dining, days out on the water, the grassy parklands, and Gallagher Beach. The latter is perfect for sunbathing or enjoying beautiful sunsets with a picnic. If you're coming from Rochester or nearby, you might want to check out this vibrant, artsy city for a less crowded New York getaway.