Missouri's Recreational Lake Near Kansas City Is An Idyllic Beach Destination To Hike, Camp, And Fish

Nothing epitomizes the essence of a Midwest summer like a sun-drenched day cruising on the lake. Many might imagine trips to the most beautiful retreats on the Great Lakes or a resort town like Osage Beach on the Lake of the Ozarks, but there's another hidden gem that many don't know about. Smithville Lake, just a half-hour drive from Kansas City, Missouri, is stealing the show.

The nearly 7,200-acre reservoir is a dream come true for adventure seekers as it offers a diverse array of recreational activities, including hiking, camping, and fishing. Whether you decide to explore by land or on the water, Smithville has something for just about anyone. The heart of town boasts interesting attractions and establishments that cater to both locals and visitors alike.

Beyond the water, you can explore its Main Street, which offers a distinct small-town feel. It's dotted with historic buildings, unique shops, art galleries, and local restaurants, so you'll have plenty to peruse beyond spending your days on the lake. Just a short drive from Kansas City International Airport, Smithville Lake is truly a hidden gem of the Midwest.