The 'Best Small Town In Missouri' Offers Boutique Shops, Hiking, And Fine Dining Just Outside Kansas City

Known as the "Show Me State," Missouri will show you that a charming small town can be an excellent vacation destination. Named the "most beautiful small town in Missouri" by House Beautiful magazine, Weston offers a welcoming atmosphere, as well as fascinating history, natural landscapes, and cultural escapes. Weston has an excellent location between the celebrated Ozark Mountains and the Missouri River, and it's only a 30-mile drive away from Kansas City. The easiest way to get there is to fly to KC. A little bit of history about this pre-Civil War town is that it was the farthest western settlement in the United States until Texas was admitted to the Union in 1845. Evidence of this can be found in the more than 100 pre-Civil War structures that line the streets.

When you visit this quaint river town with a historic downtown, you'll feel like you've taken a step back in time. Antique stores line the streets as a reminder of the city's illustrious past, like the W.D. Pickers Antique Mall where you can shop for collectibles and newly-found treasures. Shop for clothing at The Celtic Ranch where you'll find goods imported from Ireland like shirts, vests, and sweaters. At Renditions, you'll discover lovely Polish pottery.