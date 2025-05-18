The 'Best Small Town In Missouri' Offers Boutique Shops, Hiking, And Fine Dining Just Outside Kansas City
Known as the "Show Me State," Missouri will show you that a charming small town can be an excellent vacation destination. Named the "most beautiful small town in Missouri" by House Beautiful magazine, Weston offers a welcoming atmosphere, as well as fascinating history, natural landscapes, and cultural escapes. Weston has an excellent location between the celebrated Ozark Mountains and the Missouri River, and it's only a 30-mile drive away from Kansas City. The easiest way to get there is to fly to KC. A little bit of history about this pre-Civil War town is that it was the farthest western settlement in the United States until Texas was admitted to the Union in 1845. Evidence of this can be found in the more than 100 pre-Civil War structures that line the streets.
When you visit this quaint river town with a historic downtown, you'll feel like you've taken a step back in time. Antique stores line the streets as a reminder of the city's illustrious past, like the W.D. Pickers Antique Mall where you can shop for collectibles and newly-found treasures. Shop for clothing at The Celtic Ranch where you'll find goods imported from Ireland like shirts, vests, and sweaters. At Renditions, you'll discover lovely Polish pottery.
Outstanding dining with flair
As a Midwestern destination, Weston takes its culinary influences from the early pioneers, European settlers, and Native American tribes. Nearby, many lakes allow fish to be fresh and plentiful on the menus. You'll find everything from Irish cuisine to Asian fare, cafes, and traditional sports bars.
Prepare to be wowed at the Avalon Café, housed in a traditional Antebellum home built in 1847. The menu is as eclectic as the opulent surroundings, with specialties including beef tenderloin grilled over Missouri apple wood, New Zealand green mussels in wine sauce, and for dessert, cinnamon bread pudding served with vanilla cream sauce. Weston's own answer to famous Kansas City barbecue is the Tin Kitchen Southern Smokehouse, serving succulent ribs, chicken, and barbeque beef. Noah's Delicatessen is a favorite for locals and visitors alike who have discovered this journey to culinary excellence. If you're still hungry for more Kansas City barbecue, take a trip to the city to discover a joint where a BBQ vending machine offers an iconic restaurant's best bites on demand at all hours.
Go for a tour and tasting of Mississippi bourbon at the Holladay Distillery, open since 1856. This authentic distillery is recognized as the oldest in the USA and you can peek inside the historic buildings as well as sample the original bourbon. Speaking of booze, you can experience vibrant nightlife in Kansas City, too, once called "the Paris of the Plains."
Outdoor recreation abounds
Those who love the great outdoors will find plenty to love in this four-season destination. Discover Mother Nature's best for hiking and biking with exquisite views of the Missouri River at Weston Bend State Park. Kayak down the Missouri River and be on the lookout for wildlife such as bald eagles soaring in the sky, and beavers hiding in the river. Thrill seekers will be happy to know the Missouri River is full of rapids for white-water rafting.
Another ideal place for hikers is the Weston Bluffs State Park Trails in the heart of Platte County. Admire the stunning bluffs as you hike the trails that run from easy to challenging or go mountain biking, horseback riding or camping. Come winter, everyone heads to the Snow Creek resort for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. If the lure of American history calls to you, discover more historic sites and a downtown farmer's market in this Missouri riverside city.