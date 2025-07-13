Escape To The Most Beautiful Beaches In The Great Lakes Region For A Refreshing Retreat

When the word beach pops up in conversation or stories, thoughts inevitably wander to idyllic stretches of sand next to turquoise seas. Beaches are, of course, magical places by the sea, especially if you stop by one of the most famous beaches in the world. But beaches aren't exclusively located by seas and oceans. There are thousands of them all over the planet that sit alongside rivers and lakes.

Within the U.S., the Great Lakes are home to many fine shorelines perfect for a great swim. And, maybe best of all, visitors to these beaches won't have to worry about the salty taste of the water. To find the most stunning beaches in the Great Lakes, we carefully sifted through sites like World Atlas, Thrillist, and forums such as Reddit to get an overview of some of the most beautiful ones out there.