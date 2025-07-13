Escape To The Most Beautiful Beaches In The Great Lakes Region For A Refreshing Retreat
When the word beach pops up in conversation or stories, thoughts inevitably wander to idyllic stretches of sand next to turquoise seas. Beaches are, of course, magical places by the sea, especially if you stop by one of the most famous beaches in the world. But beaches aren't exclusively located by seas and oceans. There are thousands of them all over the planet that sit alongside rivers and lakes.
Within the U.S., the Great Lakes are home to many fine shorelines perfect for a great swim. And, maybe best of all, visitors to these beaches won't have to worry about the salty taste of the water. To find the most stunning beaches in the Great Lakes, we carefully sifted through sites like World Atlas, Thrillist, and forums such as Reddit to get an overview of some of the most beautiful ones out there.
Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park, Illinois
Roughly halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee, this park stretches along Lake Michigan and has plenty to offer. For starters, there are more than six miles of Northern Illinois beach, notable as being the state's last remnant of beach ridge shore. "This is one of the BEST beaches in the area! Clean, unpolluted, quiet, peaceful," notes a Google commenter. In from the water is a mix of marshes, dunes, black oak forests, and flats.
Fans of wildflowers, like the iconic ones that bloom in California, might want to visit when these ephemeral flowers appear around the dunes. This is a thriving ecosystem, one with about 650 species of plants, generous tracts of prickly pear cactus, and many different types of grass. The park spreads across about 4,000 acres, and in addition to the fine swimming, travelers can boat, fish, hike, and camp.
Big Bay State Park, Wisconsin
"Awe-inspiring views with roaring sounds of Lake Superior," beams a Tripadvisor contributor. "Perfect swimming beach. Amazing, well-kept trails. Unforgettable." The park rumbles along 4 miles of Lake Superior, on the eastern cusp of Madeline Island, the largest of the Apostle Islands. The beach is, of course, a huge draw, a long sweep of sand that cedes to the clear water of the lake.
Elsewhere, sandstone cliffs cut into create a jagged shoreline, and forests above them add some greens to the reds. Hiking trails allow travelers to explore the interior sections of the park, while a boardwalk that extends for 1 mile lets them take in coastal views. There are a variety of environments in the park, from beaches to bogs to hemlock trees that are old, like sentries watching over nature. Access to the island is via ferry from Bayfield.
Grand Haven State Park, Michigan
A short drive from Grand Rapids, this park sits at the mouth of the Grand River. One thing that visitors will find in ample supply is sandy shores. The entire park, in fact, is one big beach, and for lovers of sun and sand, this is a fabulous spot. "Was one of the best beach days we've ever had! All of our 6 kids, two elderly parents, my husband and I had a phenomenal time," opines a Tripadvisor commenter.
The focus is firmly on the waterfront experience, with sunbathing and views of Lake Michigan among the main draws. Guests can also set up a tent and camp overnight, fish in the waters, or try their hand at volleyball. And at the south pier, visible from the park's boardwalk, two bright red lighthouses are local landmarks. The pier is also a fine spot from which to catch the sunset.
Holland State Park, Michigan
The park sits between two lakes, Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa. This slice of nature is due south of Grand Haven State Park, and also promises great vistas of Lake Michigan. Many travelers head straight for the beaches on the two lakes, with Ottawa Beach fronting Lake Michigan.
"We loved this beach!" proclaims a Tripadvisor contributor. "We went out during [the] day and came back later to watch an epic sunset. It was kind of windy the day we visited but it did. It didn't deter the kids in the water and all the beachgoers having a blast." In addition to the opportunities to sunbathe and swim, guests can overnight at two campgrounds or fire up one of the grills and have a cookout. The channel by the harbor features a pleasant walking path and a lighthouse that is a popular photo subject.
Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana
Thanks to the proliferation of parking lots throughout the park, getting to a beach is a breeze, though lots do fill up on weekends in the summer. "I spent my whole time at West Beach for three [3] days. The water was clear, calm, and about seventy degrees Fahrenheit (70° F). I saw small fish within the water," writes a traveler on Tripadvisor ."This beach's powdery sand squeaked, and it had small rocks and shells."
There is so much beach at this national park — 15 miles of it — that finding a quiet spot is quite possible. For sun worshippers looking for a spot with facilities, West Beach is popular. During the beach season that runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, it supplies showers, locker rooms, and has lifeguards on duty. Lake View Beach has shaded picnic areas and fine vistas of the water.
Ipperwash Beach, Ontario
"I love this beach," explains a contributor to Google. "The beach is shallow and sand is soft ... no pebbles or weeds." What makes Ipperwash Beach such a desirable destination is that it is one of the longest sand beaches in the Canadian province of Ontario. The sand is soft underfoot, and thanks to the shallowness of the water, this is a fine refuge for families to come for a beach day. These attributes have not been lost on the tourism industry, and Ipperwash Beach is awash with rental cottages that fill during the summer months.
While some of the beachfront is backed by private homes, there are a trio of specific routes where the general public can access the beach. These are Army Camp Road, Ipperwash Road, and West Ipperwash Road. Beyond the beach, there is also some great birdwatching in the area, and memorable sunsets.
Long Point Provincial Park, Ontario
There is much to keep the whole family engaged at Long Point Provincial Park. It sits within a sandspit that extends for more than 20 miles into Lake Erie, and feels like a world unto itself. The sandspit is labeled by UNESCO as Long Point Biosphere Reserve, singularly remarkable as the largest mass molded by sedimentary flows in the Great Lakes. This is a realm of woods, dunes, marshes, and plains. Visitors will also find plenty of land and sea life — a bird observatory sits just outside the park — and fine beaches.
The main stretch of sandy waterfront lines the coast for more than 1 mile, and promises soft surfaces and warm water beyond. With educational programming during the summer, this is an ideal spot for families. "Great place, very nice beach, we come here every year" remarks a Tripadvisor commenter. "Long sandy beaches and well-tempered fresh water."
Ludington State Park, Michigan
Set on a bulbous point west of Hamlin Lake, this park promises visitors long stretches of beach. About 7 miles of Lake Michigan sit in front of the sandy beaches of Ludington State Park. "The beautiful white sand beaches will take your breath away," declares a visitor on Tripadvisor. "If you have limited time to enjoy, make sure to see a sunrise or sunset from the beach or lighthouse — it's incredible."
The Big Sable Point Lighthouse is another key attraction in the park, a black-and-white tower that is right by the water. There are three campgrounds, allowing travelers the chance to overnight in this natural paradise. More than 20 miles of trails will satisfy hikers, while the dunes will entice explorers. A section of the Big Sable River cuts through the park and supplies a good spot for fishing.
Marathon, Ontario
Visitors who don't usually like to spend time at rocky beaches might reconsider after reading this review on Google. "DONT MISS THIS BEACH! TAKE A WALK DOWN AND SEE FOR YOURSELF. My wife and I just sat at the water's edge and listened to the waves crash on the rocks and then listen to the rocks roll back out." The waterfront at Marathon, also known as Pebble Beach, is indeed rock-strewn, and travelers should wear sturdy footwear. But the pay-off is more than 1 mile of colorful delights.
The rocks, some shining with the hues of glacial ice, have been smoothed by the repeated action of waves and movement against one another. Driftwood also washes up on the shore, giving the scene an air of wild nature. This is also a pretty destination in the winter, when the ice-wrapped pebbles look like snowballs arrayed along the water's edge.
Margaret T. Burroughs Beach, Illinois
There is something so special about city beaches, and the ability to splash in waters so close to a soaring metropolis is a real treat. That ease of access provides a fabulous, quick break from the daily grind. Visitors can take in the skyline of Chicago — a city with a hip, artsy neighborhood with cobbled streets — from this beach south of downtown, sometimes also known as 31st Street Beach.
"Best and most popular of the beaches on the South Side, lots of space and amenities," notes a Yelp poster. "Has a lot of good features. It's pretty big and there's lots of room for partying or just hanging. There's also [the thrill of] seeing the skyline and the views." The beach is next to a harbor where boats dock, while youngsters can enjoy the beach playground. With restrooms and places to find something to eat, this is a consummate city beach getaway.
Old Woman Bay, Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario
"This was our second time visiting Old Woman Bay and it's as beautiful as we remembered," remarks a Google commenter. "The sand is white and the water is crystal clear." Getting to the bay requires a bit of travel, since this is a fairly remote part of the Great Lakes. Driving from Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario will take more than two hours. There is definitely a wild, windswept feel on this 2-mile beach, which rests along the clear waters of Lake Superior.
On windy days, the lake's waters will kick up like an ocean, and forested headlands at the end of the bay further enhance the sense of an isolated waterside environment. You will find a real sense of peace, yet this beach isn't totally cut off. Visitors will find benches and tables where they can enjoy a picnic, and restrooms for when nature calls.
Oval Beach, Saugatuck, Michigan
Saugatuck is a quintessential summer beach town. Art galleries are plentiful in the town, and live music is another constant in the summer months. For many visitors and locals, the beaches are the ultimate prize. And then, Oval Beach stands out. It is set among dunes and the Kalamazoo River, giving it a slightly different look from the standard long strip of sea or lake beach. "This is a really wonderful beach with lots of amenities.
There is lots of sand and it never really felt crowded. No real big waves either so it is appropriate for all ages," notes a Tripadvisor contributor. Many feel the same way about the comely shoreline at Oval Beach, where the stretch of sand is backed by rolling dunes and thickets of trees. In practical terms, this means that the parking area tends to fill quickly in the summer.
Park Point Recreation Area, Minnesota
"Once you drive over the bridge to get here, there is plenty of parking and easy walking access to the beaches to sit and enjoy the sound, sand and waves," is how one Tripadvisor poster describes the simple joys of Park Point Recreation Area. What travelers will find at this barrier island, located between Duluth Harbor and Lake Superior, is pine forests and long sections of sand. The island is, in essence, a giant sand dune, and the recreation area occupies one part of it.
There are legions of white and red pine trees in Park Point, and the dunes are a habitat for a rich variety of birds that include the common tern and the peregrine falcon. This is a fine place for a day trip. Away from the beach, travelers will find places to enjoy a picnic, paved walking trails, volleyball courts, and even playgrounds.
Presque Isle State Park, Pennsylvania
Only a small part of Pennsylvania borders Lake Erie, but that is where you will find this state park. It is a place not to miss, if the comments of this Tripadvisor contributor are anything to go by. "Amazing! Nature at its finest. Bike, beach, fish, walk, rollerblade, picnic, birdwatch, boat, kayak or just relax and take it all in. Something for everyone."
The park extends into Lake Erie like a veined leaf floating on the water, and features many beaches which open during the summer season. Beach 10 (also known as Budny Beach) has changing rooms and is close to Sunset Point, where windsurfers catch the waves. The best beach for families is Beach 11 (or Kohler Beach). The water is shallow, and since the beach is sheltered, it is ideal for youngsters looking to swim.
Sandbanks Provincial Park, Ontario
A three-hour drive east of Toronto, a city with a secret hidden wilderness, this park is a popular summer destination, receiving 700,000 visitors each year. "We had issues booking a site for many years and now my husband and I understand why. This park offers everything a nature lover seeks: hiking, kayaking, swimming and very spacious sites!" mentions a Tripadvisor contributor. "The beaches are spectacular and we found that most areas are pet friendly."
Three beaches allow visitors a choice of places where they can sunbathe and swim. The sand formations are spectacular, the largest set of dunes in the mouth of a bay in the world. And the waters are perfect for novice swimmers, with Outlet Beach the best option thanks to its shallows and gentle slope. For birdwatchers, this is an excellent spot to watch migrations in the spring and fall, with birds frequenting the dunes and wetlands.
Sauble Beach, Ontario
"Lovely little beach town with really neat stores and restaurants. The beach was beautiful, I could have sat all day and just listened to the waves," relays a Tripadvisor commenter. The beach is not only pretty, it's also huge and with shallow water. It rolls along Lake Huron for about 7 miles, making it one of the longest freshwater beaches on the planet. Sauble Beach sits about three hours by car northwest of Toronto, so it is a viable option for Canadians looking to escape city life.
The town itself has a classic 70s beach vibe in the summer. Visitors will find stands by the road where they can order ice cream, stores near that beach that sell souvenirs, surfing paraphernalia, freshly made fries, tacos, and cafes that provide beachgoers with their jolt of caffeine. There are even ziplines over the lake, though don't expect them to be among the most thrilling ziplines in the world, and a speedway in town.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan
This area of Michigan receives high praise from a Tripadvisor poster. "One of the most unique & beautiful areas in the world — it's a bit out of the way but a real bucket-list experience." The closest major center of population to this destination is Traverse City, home to one of America's best summer food festivals. Once you get to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, what you will notice is the wealth of beaches. The water is clear, waves appear, and a swim in the fresh shallows can be so refreshing.
Glen Haven Beach is known for its rocky shoreline, with pebbles arrayed along the Lake Michigan shore. At Good Harbor Beach, the sunsets are unforgettable, and the views look out onto clear turquoise water and North Manitou Island. This is a good choice for families, as is North Bar Lake beach. The waters of North Bar Lake are warmer than Lake Michigan, and the shallow channel between the two bodies of water is perfect for toddlers who want to splash around.
Warren Dunes State Park, Michigan
Located due east of Chicago, and reachable in about 90 minutes by car from the Windy City, this park has 3 miles of shore and some fantastic beaches. Warren Dunes State Park spreads across about 2,000 acres of Lake Michigan coastline. It has plenty of dunes, some climbing about 250 feet above the lake, and tall enough for hang gliders to launch themselves into the air. In addition to the beachfront, the park provides about 6 miles of trails for hiking, and a pair of campgrounds that fill in the summer.
Thanks to the forests dotted around the dunes and also the wetlands there, this spot is a stop for migrating birds, so birdwatchers take note. "There is a beautiful lake view and beach here," explains a visitor on Google. "The beach is clean and has no seaweed. The sand is terrific, and walking barefoot is comfortable and calm."
Methodology
The Great Lakes certainly live up to their name. Just consider the fact that they have more than 10,000 miles of shore, with plenty of fabulous beaches dotted around them. To find the best beaches, we pored over sites like World Atlas, Thrillist, and the forum Reddit. This gave us a foundation for a list, which we padded out by looking at reviews of beaches on Google and Tripadvisor. We only chose those that received a score of four out of five or more, and added reviews from prior visitors to each entry. That way, travelers can have a sense of what to expect on their next Great Lakes beach escape.