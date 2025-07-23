Ohio's Stunning Park Has Quartz Cliffs, Secluded Camping Spots, And Endless Outdoor Activities
Glaciers and water erosion are responsible for many beautiful nature spots across America to enjoy, like Colorado's Brainard Lake in a glacier carved valley with breathtaking views. But did you know that there used to be glaciers in Midwestern states like Ohio? Located in the northeastern corner of Ohio and about an hour southeast from Cleveland along state road 422 is Nelson Ledges Quarry Park. Nestled in the Nelson Township's town of Garrettsville, this park is 0.2 miles south of the Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park on Nelson Ledge Road. Be careful not to get the two places mixed up, as the state park does not offer overnight camping like the quarry park. The Nelson Ledges Quarry Park is a renowned historical site known for its cliffs made from sparkling quartz and sandstone. It includes a variety of natural environments like rocky cliffs in the quarry to the dense forests to the peaceful meadows. There is a heavenly atmosphere for each of its visitors to revel in.
Water erosion and tectonic movement created these cliffs thousands of years ago during the last Ice Age, wearing away the topmost layers of rock and creating stunning rock formations. Because the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park is one of the most elevated spots in the whole state, it serves as a barrier that separates the Ohio River and Lake Erie. This land is also where the Delaware Native American tribe lived and included several of their major footpaths and water routes. The Nelson Ledges served as a prominent trading location for Indigenous peoples and early settlers. Along the Ohio River, there are many UNESCO-Designated archaeological sites that offer rare glimpses of ancient America.
Camping opportunities at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
The state park has ample opportunities for both tent camping and trailer/RV camping. It has a grand total of over 400 unique camping spots with charming views of nature. While campers are allowed to bring an RV or trailer for a higher pay rate per day, the park strives to maintain a rustic, primitive-style campground. Quiet electric generators are permitted, however, the campground does not encourage lengthy RV/trailer stays and does not include RV hookups for electricity or water.
Weekday rates run significantly cheaper than weekend rates. This is especially true on event weeks which can charge up to $50 a day per tent camper and $150 a day for RV campers with generators. Non-event weekdays and weekends charge closer $20 or $30 per camper, and even less for children under the age of 14.
The biggest must-see attractions at the state park for campers are the routine music festivals. Throughout the year, there are around a dozen different music festivals to enjoy. At these festivals, they hold concerts at a local venue, featuring local bands across a variety of genres: funk, rock, bluegrass, electronic, and more. There are 40 to 50 personally selected food and commercial vendors that offer delectable meals, souvenirs, and refreshments for festival-attendees. Vendors rely on these events throughout the year, creating a strong rapport between the park and local businesses.
Aquatic activities for quarry lake enthusiasts
Rivaling the music festivals for must-see attractions at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park is the quarry lake, open during the swimming season from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a shallow beach with several lifeguards present at all times during swimming hours, each certified by the Red Cross. Because the spring water is so clear, there is enough visibility for worthwhile underwater exploration. When it is above 70 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny at the park, visitors can scuba dive in waters that average 30 feet deep. At the lake bottom, they can find a submerged boat, overturned vehicles, and seemingly bottomless caverns that can reach up to 60 feet in depth. These caverns are affectionately named, "The Abyss." For visitors looking for an adrenaline rush, there is a cliff at the quarry lake used exclusively for cliff jumping. Rest assured, lifeguards are always on duty at the cliff site, prioritizing visitor safety as they take this adventurous opportunity.
For visitors more interested in fishing, there are two freshwater lakes that are reserved for fishing, boasting healthy populations of largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, bluegill, and even freshwater jellyfish and turtles. The water in these lakes is rated some of the least-contaminated waters in all of Ohio, showing up nearby rivers like Lake Erie or the historic Maumee River in Ohio state, even though it's also home to serene trails and natural wonders. For other scenic fishing spots near the Nelson Ledges, you can check out the Beaver Creek State Park which offers several ponds and rivers for free.