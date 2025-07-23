Ohio's Stunning Park Has Quartz Cliffs, Secluded Camping Spots, And Endless Outdoor Activities

Glaciers and water erosion are responsible for many beautiful nature spots across America to enjoy, like Colorado's Brainard Lake in a glacier carved valley with breathtaking views. But did you know that there used to be glaciers in Midwestern states like Ohio? Located in the northeastern corner of Ohio and about an hour southeast from Cleveland along state road 422 is Nelson Ledges Quarry Park. Nestled in the Nelson Township's town of Garrettsville, this park is 0.2 miles south of the Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park on Nelson Ledge Road. Be careful not to get the two places mixed up, as the state park does not offer overnight camping like the quarry park. The Nelson Ledges Quarry Park is a renowned historical site known for its cliffs made from sparkling quartz and sandstone. It includes a variety of natural environments like rocky cliffs in the quarry to the dense forests to the peaceful meadows. There is a heavenly atmosphere for each of its visitors to revel in.

Water erosion and tectonic movement created these cliffs thousands of years ago during the last Ice Age, wearing away the topmost layers of rock and creating stunning rock formations. Because the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park is one of the most elevated spots in the whole state, it serves as a barrier that separates the Ohio River and Lake Erie. This land is also where the Delaware Native American tribe lived and included several of their major footpaths and water routes. The Nelson Ledges served as a prominent trading location for Indigenous peoples and early settlers. Along the Ohio River, there are many UNESCO-Designated archaeological sites that offer rare glimpses of ancient America.