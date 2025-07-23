Sandwiched Between Long Island's Two Forks Is A Summer Paradise With Hamptons Vibes Minus The Crowds

Each summer, visitors flock to the Hamptons, a string of charming villages along Long Island's easternmost coast that are among the 10 best beach vacation destinations in the U.S. Blessed with beautiful stretches of sand along the Atlantic Ocean, as well as buzzy shopping and dining scenes, the Hamptons are rightfully famous as the ultimate summertime playground. However, travelers seeking a slower pace away from the Hamptons' crowds should venture north to Shelter Island, a 27-square-mile island with abundant history, chic accommodations, and unspoiled nature that's only accessible by a short ferry ride or boat.

The island was originally inhabited by the Manhanset tribe of Native Americans, whose name for the island meant "island sheltered by islands" and from which it earned the name Shelter Island. It was later settled by British colonists in the 17th century, and by the mid-19th century, it was accessible by ferry service from the North and South Forks of Long Island. As the Hamptons have grown in popularity and visitors, Shelter Island has retained its tranquil and under-the-radar atmosphere. Today, the idyllic isle is an ideal day trip or weekend getaway, offering quiet beaches, hiking trails, boating adventures, delicious dining, historic sights, and boutique hotels.

Shelter Island's blissful charms are easy to access from the island's North or South Ferry service, which operate year round. The North Ferry departs from Greenport, a quaint historic town full of shopping and picturesque views, and the South Ferry departs from North Haven, near Sag Harbor, on the South Fork. The best time to visit Shelter Island is between May and October, as many businesses close on the island during the winter.