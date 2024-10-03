New York's Coast Hides A Quaint Historic Town Full Of Shopping And Picturesque Views

Long Island's topography and convoluted coastline have always been havens for small towns with rich character. Each little settlement on this downstate New York island has a distinct feel depending on what part of the island it is located on, like the town on Long Island's Gold Coast that's an uncrowded version of the Hamptons. You could spend quite some time exploring all the hidden pockets on this island, but we'd highly recommend starting with the quaint fishing village of Greenport.

About 100 miles from New York City and situated on Long Island's North Fork, Greenport has a rich maritime history that gives it a rustic charm. The town was initially an oyster and whaling hub before tourism became a more lucrative way to utilize its picturesque coastline. Unlike many other places with similar trajectories, however, Greenport hasn't sold out to appease tourists, and you can still enjoy local art, culture, and shopping without the inevitable premiums and thronging crowds.

The architecture ranges from Victorian and mid-century to experimental, and a bevy of quaint places to eat and drink around the relatively compact town can make you forget about everyday troubles and let you soak in the picturesque small-town life. Greenport offers fun experiences in almost every season and makes for a nice day trip. However, stay back for a day or two in one of the former fishing village's many family-run cottages and you may never want to leave.

