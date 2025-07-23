Oklahoma's Most Snake-Filled Lakes Are Crawling With Cottonmouths And Slithering Surprises
For some, snakes are viewed as charming critters. Even so, these reptiles are dangerous animals you wouldn't want to encounter in the wild, including in Oklahoma. The Sooner State sees a large number of snake bites a year. A report from the Oklahoma Poison Center states that they dealt with 363 incidents in 2024 alone. What's perhaps more unnerving is that some snake species, like cottonmouths, are usually in or near Oklahoma lakes. Identifiable by their dark hue and vertical pupils, cottonmouths are very much venomous. A bite can lead to nausea and a change in breathing, among other distressing symptoms.
However, there are other slithering surprises frequenting Oklahoma's bodies of water, such as the western pygmy rattlesnake, known for its distinct dark markings. Like cottonmouths, western pygmy rattlesnakes are venomous. Snake sightings are common in Oklahoma in the rainier months (usually in spring) and during the hottest months of the year. As biologist Christine Fallon explained to KSWO 7News, "They're staying in their dens in the winter time when it's colder temperatures. In the summer time as it becomes warmer they become more active." In other words, snakes, like humans, like having time in the sun.
Consider this the next time you're out enjoying the great outdoors in Oklahoma, especially if you decide to visit the snake-filled lakes mentioned below. If you're bitten by a snake in this Southern state, it's recommended you call the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information. Of course, if the injury is severe, dial 911.
Snakes are a hidden danger at Okemah Lake
A little over an hour away from Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the artsy cowboy culture destination offering big city amenities at an affordable price, is Okemah Lake. This underrated man-made body of water is a serene spot for boating and other outdoor offerings. "Awesome lake, clean, never over crowded. Staff is amazing and I never have issues scheduling camping sites," described a reviewer on Google. With largemouth bass and other fish species, this is a popular place for fishing enthusiasts. However, visitors should be aware that snakes are known to be present at Okemah Lake, especially in the summer.
One man learned this the hard way in early June of 2023. Speaking to Fox23 News, Okemah Lake's manager, Ty Holt, detailed the situation stating, "They were out on their pontoon boat, and they were out floating around. They encountered a snake, and I don't know what proceeded to them getting bit, but they did get bit, and it was a pygmy rattler snake." Frighteningly, rattlesnake bites can lead to numbness and can affect your vision. Luckily, the unnamed individual received medical attention and survived the ordeal.
How can you ensure you stay safe at Okemah Lake? Visitors should steer clear from rocks and areas with tall grass. Rattlesnakes often retreat here to beat the heat and the last thing you want to do is startle these creatures.
Keep an eye out for cottonmouths at Collinsville Lake
Idyllic is one word that can be used to describe Collinsville Lake. Located in Collinsville, a city that's around 20 minutes away from Tulsa, this dog-friendly site allows visitors to bask in the Sooner State's scenic beauty. Visitors can tackle lakeside hikes within this forested area like the short Sweet Emotion Trail, lush with flora and fauna. Or they can test their fishing skills. In any case, visitors here should stay vigilant; it's not unusual to encounter snakes at Collinsville Lake, with several reviews on Google warning of this. One species you'll find here are none other than cottonmouths, nicknamed water moccasins. Unfortunately, a man was bitten by one of these venomous vipers at Collinsville Lake back in July of 2016.
Adam Kirk was fishing on Collinsville Lake, his children in tow, when the incident took place. Kirk ended up at the intensive care unit, telling News On 6, "By the time I got to the hospital, my eyes were rolling to the back of my head and I was unresponsive." Kirk received 14 vials of anti-venom and lived to tell the tale. He later appeared on Fox23 News, showing off his deeply swollen finger. The outlet noted that moments before he was bitten, his daughter had spotted another snake. In fact, Kirk, per News On 6, stated that this was not his first time seeing a snake here.
Needless to say, visitors should keep away from the tall grass at Collinsville Lake, which can hide cottonmouths. Although, this might not be as simple as it sounds. A review on Google, published in 2025, reads, "The city should really do more mowing around to keep the snakes at bay and easier fishing."
Snakes are often seen weaving through the waters of Lake Eufaula
Featuring 800 miles of shoreline, Lake Eufaula is paradise for nature and adventure seekers. This massive reservoir is minutes away from the city of Eufaula and offers a variety of ways to unwind. For instance, visitors can have a day at the beach or rent a boat to traverse the sunlit waters. As the largest lake in Oklahoma, Eufaula also has plenty of campsites. Sounds picture perfect right? However, keep in mind that snakes are prevalent at Lake Eufaula.
There are various videos of snakes slithering in this body of water on social media. Put simply, a snake sighting at Lake Eufaula is always a possibility. If this occurs, stay away and leave the reptile alone. For your safety, it's never a good idea to try and kill a snake as it could end up biting you. Humans are not the only ones who are at risk of falling victim to a snake. In July 2022, a pup died at Lake Eufaula after it was bitten by what was believed to be a western diamondback rattlesnake.
This venomous species, common in Oklahoma, displays an eye-catching pattern. They have a diet consisting of small animals and yes, they can swim. If you're a dog owner in Oklahoma or another state that is home to rattlesnakes, you should consider training your dogs to avoid snakes using negative association.