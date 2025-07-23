Oklahoma's Most Snake-Filled Lakes Are Crawling With Cottonmouths And Slithering Surprises

For some, snakes are viewed as charming critters. Even so, these reptiles are dangerous animals you wouldn't want to encounter in the wild, including in Oklahoma. The Sooner State sees a large number of snake bites a year. A report from the Oklahoma Poison Center states that they dealt with 363 incidents in 2024 alone. What's perhaps more unnerving is that some snake species, like cottonmouths, are usually in or near Oklahoma lakes. Identifiable by their dark hue and vertical pupils, cottonmouths are very much venomous. A bite can lead to nausea and a change in breathing, among other distressing symptoms.

However, there are other slithering surprises frequenting Oklahoma's bodies of water, such as the western pygmy rattlesnake, known for its distinct dark markings. Like cottonmouths, western pygmy rattlesnakes are venomous. Snake sightings are common in Oklahoma in the rainier months (usually in spring) and during the hottest months of the year. As biologist Christine Fallon explained to KSWO 7News, "They're staying in their dens in the winter time when it's colder temperatures. In the summer time as it becomes warmer they become more active." In other words, snakes, like humans, like having time in the sun.

Consider this the next time you're out enjoying the great outdoors in Oklahoma, especially if you decide to visit the snake-filled lakes mentioned below. If you're bitten by a snake in this Southern state, it's recommended you call the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information. Of course, if the injury is severe, dial 911.