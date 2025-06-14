These Snake-Filled Alabama Waters Aren't For The Faint Of Heart (Here's What To Know Before Diving In)

The great state of Alabama isn't known for any one thing — from Southern hospitality to food and music culture, this place has something for everyone. Bordered on the east by Georgia and the west by Mississippi, it also touches Tennessee to the north, and Florida, including a small piece of coastline, to the south. In fact, Alabama's seafood capital is a sleepy, wildly underrated town on the gorgeous gulf coast, and it's not to be missed. In addition to some city hubs like Huntsville and Birmingham, the state is teeming with stretches of natural land and wildlife. From lakes and rivers to the Gulf Coast, there are plenty of opportunities to get out on the water, but first you should be aware of Alabama's prevalence of snakes.

Alabama is home to over 60 species and subspecies of snakes, 11 of which are poisonous to humans. While there may be some that are technically venomous among the rest of the bunch, they only pose a threat to other wildlife. There are all different types of measures you can take to protect yourself from a snake bite on land, and paying attention to your surroundings is key. Snakes are trying to avoid you just as much as you want to avoid them, so keeping a vigilant watch for these animals when you're traversing their habitat is wise.

One place it can be more difficult to avoid contact with certain snakes is in the water, as they may blend into their surroundings in a way that makes spotting them more challenging. For example, the Alabama River is home to no less than 10 different species of snakes, including one that is particularly dangerous to humans — the Northern cottonmouth snake. Here's what you need to know about Alabama's most snake-infested bodies of water.