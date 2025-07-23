Nestled On The Mississippi River Is Wisconsin's Colorful Getaway Bursting With Trails, Trees, And Crisp Air

Mention Wisconsin and its award-winning cheddars likely come to mind. But there's a southwestern city in the Driftless Area where the great outdoors is really the big cheese. An upper Midwest region with no official borders, the Driftless Area is defined by its rugged, unglaciated terrain straight out of an outdoor enthusiast's dream. Peppered with everything from steep karst canyons and hardwood forests to prairie grasslands, its raw natural beauty captivates — and you might even spot the northern lights there. At the heart of Wisconsin's Driftless Area, Crawford County's Prairie du Chien is a city rich in history and scenic landscapes to discover. Situated above the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers, it's the second-oldest settlement in the state, after Green Bay, and the perfect all-season getaway for exploring nature trails. Among an abundance of routes, this underrated riverside city offers forested trails that traverse diverse ecosystems and historical sites. Along the trails, colorful vistas change with the season, from the white of winter snows and the greens surfacing in the spring, to summer's vivid emerald foliage and blue waters to the orange, red, and gold leaves billowing gracefully in the crisp air of fall.

One of the Northern Grain Belt Ports, Prairie du Chien began its chronicled history on June 17, 1673, when French Jesuit missionary Father Jacques Marquette and French-Canadian explorer and fur trader Louis Joliet became the first European settlers to map the Upper Mississippi River. Due to its strategic geographic position, the settlement caught the interest of French fur trader Nicolas Perrot who, in 1685, built a trading post in the area eponymously named Fort St. Nicolas. The Meskwaki (People of the Red Earth) bartered pelts for supplies with French traders who later named the settlement Prairie du Chien after Meskwaki chief Alim, which translates to "dog" in English and "chien" in French.