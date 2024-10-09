The 5 Best Fall Foliage Finder Resources

What better resource could there be to locate climate-related events than The Weather Channel, right? As much as this could have been the best resource, The Weather Channel's fall foliage maps are a little barebones. Still, they can play a vital role in helping you track the changing leaves across the nation. Weather.com provides frequently updated maps with an overview of whether the fall foliage is patchy, near peak, peak, or past peak. Ultimately, that translates to if the leaves just started turning yellow, if they're more orange, if they've gotten darker, and if they've mostly all died.

Advertisement

The maps aren't detailed enough to determine which specific cities are seeing what coverage, but it's a fine starting point. One of the more helpful maps is the "Typical Time of Peak Colors" map, which shows what time of the month you're more likely to see those burnt oranges and fiery reds. According to the map, a city like Atlanta will see peak colors much later in autumn, around late October, while fall colors in the southern half of Georgia will come in early November.

Since there are no real labels on each map detailing major cities or popular hotspots for fall activity, you may need to use Weather.com in conjunction with one of the following apps or websites. If you know a state well, you can determine a general idea of where to go for the best peak coverage.

Advertisement