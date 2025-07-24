Georgia's Under-The-Radar Town Is An Outdoor Paradise With Scenic Trails, A Spring-Fed Pool, And Limestone Cave

Cave Spring's signature limestone cave and mineral spring water still flows through the town today. In fact, the limestone spring still produces 2 million gallons of water each day. And a visit to Cave Spring is not complete without a stop at The Cave & Spring at Rolater Park. Consistently 57 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the dead heat of summer, the cave features beautiful stalagmite formations and is located right in the famous Rolater Park, right next to the town's square.

The park itself was established in 1931 when its namesake, Dr. J. B. Rolater, gave 29 acres to Cave Spring. At the time, touring the cave was free for locals and 10 cents for everyone else, but now general admission will set you back $2 per person. With that, visitors can collect as much fresh spring water as they can carry from right in front of the cave. But keep in mind, while the cave is open in the spring, summer, and fall, it is closed in the winter from mid-October to mid-April.

Beyond its drinking water and temperate air, visitors to Rolater Park can cool off with a soak in the luxurious spring water of the Cave Spring Pool, which is open on weekends from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Splash around in the 1.5-acre swimmable lake or hang out and soak up the sun on the expansive grassy lawn. Or get your outdoor fix with a hike along the nearby Pinhoti Trail, which stretches for more than 335 miles through Alabama and Georgia and happens to run right through Rolater Park.