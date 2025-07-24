Georgia's Under-The-Radar Town Is An Outdoor Paradise With Scenic Trails, A Spring-Fed Pool, And Limestone Cave
Less than two hours away from Atlanta sits a small city so charming it feels like it could be plucked right from the set of a movie. The city of Cave Spring, named for the natural limestone cave and mineral spring that draw travelers to the area, is an under-the-radar gem that boasts a spring-water-fed swimming pool, a 29-acre park to relax in, historic homes to learn about, and enough Southern charm to satisfy any visitor. Whether you're interested in natural pools and exploring limestone caves, or prefer to spend your time feasting on locally-made fudge and Southern classics like smothered chicken, there's something for everyone in this Georgia city.
Cave Spring was founded in 1832 by English and Scotch-Irish settlers. Today, the city remains small with a population of just 1,200 people, and sits in Northwest Georgia –– known for its farmland, mineral deposits, and clear spring waters. But while it feels like a world of its own, Cave Spring is easily reachable from Atlanta and even closer to the city of Rome, Georgia, at only about a 20 to 30 minute ride away.
The city's namesake spring and limestone cave is worth exploring
Cave Spring's signature limestone cave and mineral spring water still flows through the town today. In fact, the limestone spring still produces 2 million gallons of water each day. And a visit to Cave Spring is not complete without a stop at The Cave & Spring at Rolater Park. Consistently 57 degrees Fahrenheit, even in the dead heat of summer, the cave features beautiful stalagmite formations and is located right in the famous Rolater Park, right next to the town's square.
The park itself was established in 1931 when its namesake, Dr. J. B. Rolater, gave 29 acres to Cave Spring. At the time, touring the cave was free for locals and 10 cents for everyone else, but now general admission will set you back $2 per person. With that, visitors can collect as much fresh spring water as they can carry from right in front of the cave. But keep in mind, while the cave is open in the spring, summer, and fall, it is closed in the winter from mid-October to mid-April.
Beyond its drinking water and temperate air, visitors to Rolater Park can cool off with a soak in the luxurious spring water of the Cave Spring Pool, which is open on weekends from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Splash around in the 1.5-acre swimmable lake or hang out and soak up the sun on the expansive grassy lawn. Or get your outdoor fix with a hike along the nearby Pinhoti Trail, which stretches for more than 335 miles through Alabama and Georgia and happens to run right through Rolater Park.
Enjoy a dose of Southern history and Southern hospitality in town
No visit to the South is complete without some sweet Southern hospitality — and that usually means unique Southern food. Visitors won't be disappointed in Cave Spring where there's an abundance of local restaurants ready to serve up classic dishes. Sample homemade chicken and dumplings, catfish, or steak and gravy at the Southern Flavor restaurant right off the town square, or enjoy some shrimp and grits with andouille sausage at Linde Marie's Steakhouse on the Square. Save room for dessert with a trip to The Peddler where you can indulge in fudge in flavors like pecan or peanut butter while you shop for local gifts at the general store.
After all that eating, walk it off by heading to see the historic Vann Cherokee Cabin, which was built in the early 1800s before becoming known as the Green Hotel in the 20th century. The cabin, which stands in its original location, is now listed as a National Trail of Tears site and is open to visitors for free. Travelers interested in soaking up even more history can head out with the Historic Cave Spring Tours, riding tours aimed at teaching visitors about the historic locations in downtown Cave Spring and Rolater Park.