The Best Gumbo In New Orleans Might Be The One You Make Yourself At This Unique Museum

New Orleans is a city where the grown-ups go to play when the kids are away. Indeed, if you're walking down the famed Bourbon Street, a vibrant adult playground full of unique entertainment options, you're likely to see some drunken bachelorette parties, raucous street festivities, and other rowdy revelers taking advantage of the city's around-the-clock nightlife.

However, Louisiana's capital is also a charming town with a storied history. As one of the largest ports in the world in the 1800s, it attracted diverse migrants from across the globe. It was populated at various points by Indigenous groups, French and Spanish colonists, enslaved Africans, early American settlers, and even pirates.

One of the best ways to learn about the city's rich history is through its world-famous cuisine, a delicious mixture of Native American, West African, European, and Caribbean culinary practices. If you're interested in taking a deep dive into the history and culture behind New Orleans' delectable dishes, then a visit to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, known as SoFAB, is a must. This simple, unassuming building, located in Central City close to the historic French Quarter, transports visitors into a world of culinary wonder. A one-stop shop for food and beverage education, SoFAB houses a research center, the Museum of the American Cocktail, the Gumbo Garden, the Deelightful Roux School of Cooking, and more. Here, you'll learn about the history of Southern cuisine through exhibits and presentations — but the best way to learn is through a cooking class. So grab an apron, mix in a dash of curiosity and a dollop of creativity, and prepare to whip up your very own New Orleans gumbo guaranteed to set your taste buds ablaze.