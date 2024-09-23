Experience Sweet Southern Hospitality At This Tiny Texas Town Famed For A Unique Shopping Scene

Nestled halfway between Austin and Houston, Round Top, Texas is an antique lover's dream. The petite town, home to only 87 permanent residents, hosts America's largest antiques fair, the Round Top Antiques Fair, drawing designers, shoppers, and bargain hunters in the fall and spring. Crowds descend on this rural outpost to turn it into an international antiques hub that spans 11 miles. However, even if you miss the biannual fair, charming Round Top is worth visiting year-round, as there are many shops, restaurants, and hotels just waiting to be discovered.

The small-town artsy Texas gem can appear almost like a movie set with its preserved 19th-century buildings and adorable white church in the town square. Music lovers should pay a visit to the nearby Round Top Festival Institute, which invites top musical talents to research and perform, and also hosts concerts throughout the year. While Round Top can be toured in a day trip from a bigger city like Austin, there is so much to explore that an overnight or two is certainly warranted.