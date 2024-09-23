Experience Sweet Southern Hospitality At This Tiny Texas Town Famed For A Unique Shopping Scene
Nestled halfway between Austin and Houston, Round Top, Texas is an antique lover's dream. The petite town, home to only 87 permanent residents, hosts America's largest antiques fair, the Round Top Antiques Fair, drawing designers, shoppers, and bargain hunters in the fall and spring. Crowds descend on this rural outpost to turn it into an international antiques hub that spans 11 miles. However, even if you miss the biannual fair, charming Round Top is worth visiting year-round, as there are many shops, restaurants, and hotels just waiting to be discovered.
The small-town artsy Texas gem can appear almost like a movie set with its preserved 19th-century buildings and adorable white church in the town square. Music lovers should pay a visit to the nearby Round Top Festival Institute, which invites top musical talents to research and perform, and also hosts concerts throughout the year. While Round Top can be toured in a day trip from a bigger city like Austin, there is so much to explore that an overnight or two is certainly warranted.
Where to shop in Round Top
Avid antique lovers will want to time their trip around the Round Top Antiques Fair. The Fall Show runs from October 14-19, 2024, while the spring edition will be held March 26-April 2, 2025. Tickets are priced at $10 for the Fall Show, which allows entry for all days of the fair. The massive antiques fair welcomes vendors who come from across the country to showcase their unique wares, from paintings and furniture to vintage fashion and early Americana.
However, if you want to avoid the fair crowds, Round Top still boasts a wealth of shops that are open all year round. Don't miss Henkel Square Market, a collective of unique stores and galleries housed in historic buildings where you can browse curated collections of antiques, international artisans' textiles, and luxury consignments. Another beloved boutique is Junk Gypsy, piled high with branded Junk Gypsy attire, boho-chic and Western-inspired fashion, and eclectic home décor, which is considered a "must-stop" in Round Top, according to a recent Tripadvisor reviewer.
Where to stay and eat in Round Top
If you're a serious shopper and antique hunter, you'll likely need more than one day to explore Round Top's treasures and enjoy the town's Southern hospitality. Fortunately, there are some lovely accommodations near town, ranging from elegant boutique hotels to stylish and sustainable eco-suites. Hotel Lulu is bespoke hotel with only 14 rooms, but it offers all the amenities and luxuries of a larger hotel, with a swimming pool, restaurant and bar, and gardens on property. The on-site restaurant, also called Lulu's, is one of Round Top's best restaurants with refined Italian cuisine.
For a truly unique experience, try Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel, where shipping containers were reimagined into airy, free-standing suites. The hotel faces a bucolic pasture and even boasts a swimming pool in a recycled container. A recent Tripadvisor reviewer praised its "great vibe, beautiful view and amazing rooms."
And no trip to Round Top would be complete without a meal at Royers Cafe, notable for its quirky facade decorated with American signage and classic memorabilia. The diner-inspired eatery serves upscale country fare, including shrimp and grits, center-cut filets, and fried chicken.