What Would Happen If You Used An American Plug On A European Power Outlet?

These days, in addition to choosing the right clothing and gathering travel-sized toiletries to comply with the TSA's 3-1-1 rule, you have to consider electronics, especially if you're traveling to Europe. As you may know, the European Union and the United Kingdom use different plugs and operate on a higher voltage than the United States. That means anything you bring that needs to be plugged in, from your laptop to your phone to your hair dryer (since hotel hair dryers can have some gross bacteria in them), will likely need an adaptor for the plug shape and possibly a converter for the voltage.

Let's start with the plugs. First, you can't fit an American plug, which uses two flat prongs, and sometimes has a third half-circle prong, into a European power outlet. The United Kingdom uses three rectangular prongs, while much of continental Europe uses two round prongs. Italy uses two or three round prongs in a line, and Switzerland uses two or three prongs arranged in a triangle pattern. European outlets are often recessed as well.

That said, you'll need to purchase an adapter, which has one side that fits an American plug and another that matches the prongs of the local outlet. The good news, though, is if you forget to bring one, your hotel may have a spare, as travelers often leave them behind.