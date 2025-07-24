The Oldest Bar In Vegas Is A Historic Gem Where Cold War Cocktails Meet Atomic History

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a world-renowned tourist city full of fun and excitement. A part of that excitement comes from how much it reinvents itself, always with something new to do and see. But it still has some of its historic spots. The Golden Gate Hotel in historic downtown Las Vegas is the oldest casino in the city, dating back to 1906, and just a mile away is Atomic Liquors, the city's longest-running freestanding bar.

Atomic Liquors opened in 1952; before that, it had been a cafe called Virginia's and owned by Joe and Stella Sobchik. People came to the cafe's rooftop to watch (from a safe distance) the nuclear explosions outside of Las Vegas. The Nevada Test Site, which started operating in the early 1950s, was north of the city, and the mushroom clouds that accompany an atomic bomb were visible from the city. In 1952, Joe and Stella turned the cafe into a bar with the first-ever "Tavern License" issued in Las Vegas. Joe served drinks like the Atomic Cocktail, which you can still get there today. The drink is a potent mix of equal parts vodka and cognac with a bit of sherry and champagne; drink with care!

Joe died in 2010, and Stella died 3 months later in 2011; the two had run the bar for nearly 60 years together. It changed hands in 2012, and it was remodeled and reopened. It still has its iconic neon sign, dating back to the 1950s, and it still serves fantastic cocktails and craft beers along with classic bar food like burgers, wings, tacos, and pizza.