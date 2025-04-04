The All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel With World-Class Restaurants, A Luxury Spa, And Easy Access To The Sphere
Las Vegas is known as "America's Playground" for good reason. It really has something for everyone whether you're looking for family-friendly attractions or top-rated stage shows. If you want to be in the heart of all the excitement, especially if you've never been to the city before, you'll probably want to stay on the famous Vegas Strip. There's certainly no shortage of hotels on this famous boulevard; there are dozens to choose from. If you're looking for somewhere with spacious rooms that puts you close to the action and gives you easy access to world-class luxury, from restaurants to a spa, check in at The Venetian Resort.
The resort actually has two hotel towers, The Venetian and The Palazzo, near the center of the Las Vegas Strip. There's no resort in town that's closer to the Sphere, the largest spherical structure in the world, so if you've got tickets to one of its shows, this is the perfect place to stay. Other nearby attractions include North America's largest observation wheel where you can get amazing Vegas views, Madame Tussauds wax museum, and the interactive Discoshow that transports you to 1970s New York; they're all within a 10-minute walk. The resort is also just a 15-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport.
Expect spacious rooms and Italian flair at The Venetian
All of The Venetian Resort's 7,117 rooms are suites, so if you're someone who likes to spread out when you travel, this is the place for you. The rooms are all about making your stay comfortable, with large soaking tubs in the bathrooms, pillow-top mattresses on the beds, and remote-controlled curtains — why get out of bed if you don't have to?
The resort's name and design were obviously inspired by Venice, Italy, where the resort's founder went on his honeymoon. You can see recreations of many of Venice's famous landmarks, like St. Mark's Square and Campanile Tower, and you can even tour the Vegas version of the Grand Canal via a gondola ride inside or outside the hotel. Note that it costs $39 for a roughly 10-minute ride, as of this writing. So, the same way that budget travelers should avoid gondolas in Venice, you might want to give them a pass here, too. However, the gondoliers do put on a free show twice a day, singing as they walk along the indoor Grand Canal.
The resort is massive; you never have to leave if you don't want to, and you can still have a pretty great time. Of course, since it's Vegas, there's gambling with slots and table games where you can try your luck. There's also plenty of shopping opportunities at the Grand Canal Shoppes where the walkways are made of cobblestones and the ceiling above you is painted to look like the sky.
Wellness amenities at The Venetian Resort
Along with shopping and gaming, The Venetian Resort has seven must-visit pools that are open year-round. They can get busy, and if you're wanting to spend much of your day at the pool, it might be worth it to book a daybed or cabana. Some of the pool areas even have loungers available to reserve.
Canyon Ranch Spa may be in one of the biggest hotels in Las Vegas, but once you're inside, you'll feel worlds away from the bustle of the Vegas Strip. It's got an impressive range of treatments, from Reiki to stone massages to the Seaweed Detox Cocoon. If you don't want to splurge for a spa treatment, day passes are available for both hotel guests ($75 Monday to Thursday and $100 Friday to Sunday) and non-guests ($125), which give you access to the Aquavana rooms. These are a series of hot- and cold-therapy rooms with saunas, steam rooms, experiential showers, and more.
The spa is also where you'll go if you want to workout while staying at The Venetian. This is no ordinary hotel gym with a couple of cardio machines and some free weights in a tiny room. This is a state-of-the-art facility with three different gyms along with daily fitness classes and a 40-foot indoor climbing wall. There's even a few restaurants inside the spa, including Truth & Tonic, an all-vegan restaurant.
Where to eat at The Venetian Resort
Truth & Tonic at the spa is just one of over 40 restaurants at The Venetian Resort. You can find flavors from all around the world here, including a number of celebrity chef restaurants. Buddy V's is one popular spot owned by Buddy Valastro, aka the "Cake Boss." It serves classic Italian heritage dishes, like meatballs and lasagna, from Valastro's own family recipes, along with great desserts. Wakuda is a high-end Japanese restaurant opened by Michelin star chef Tetsuya Wakuda, and for the ultimate in exclusive dining experiences here, the Omakase Room has seating for just six, and from $275 per person, you get a custom multi-course dinner.
Emeril Lagasse's Delmonico Steakhouse was one of the first restaurants at The Venetian, and it's still going strong with a menu that features Lagasse's signature Cajun and Creole flavors. And for a taste of France, Bouchon, opened by famed chef Thomas Keller, has dishes like steak frites, escargot, and beef bourguignon.
The resort also has a number of bars and lounges where you can start your night out in Vegas. And if you're ready to party, there's karaoke with private rooms so you can belt your heart out with friends and the lively TAO Nightclub, open Thursday to Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.