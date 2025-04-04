The All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel With World-Class Restaurants, A Luxury Spa, And Easy Access To The Sphere

All of The Venetian Resort's 7,117 rooms are suites, so if you're someone who likes to spread out when you travel, this is the place for you. The rooms are all about making your stay comfortable, with large soaking tubs in the bathrooms, pillow-top mattresses on the beds, and remote-controlled curtains — why get out of bed if you don't have to?

The resort's name and design were obviously inspired by Venice, Italy, where the resort's founder went on his honeymoon. You can see recreations of many of Venice's famous landmarks, like St. Mark's Square and Campanile Tower, and you can even tour the Vegas version of the Grand Canal via a gondola ride inside or outside the hotel. Note that it costs $39 for a roughly 10-minute ride, as of this writing. So, the same way that budget travelers should avoid gondolas in Venice, you might want to give them a pass here, too. However, the gondoliers do put on a free show twice a day, singing as they walk along the indoor Grand Canal.

The resort is massive; you never have to leave if you don't want to, and you can still have a pretty great time. Of course, since it's Vegas, there's gambling with slots and table games where you can try your luck. There's also plenty of shopping opportunities at the Grand Canal Shoppes where the walkways are made of cobblestones and the ceiling above you is painted to look like the sky.