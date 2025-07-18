Europe's Coolest Vacation Destination To Escape The Heat Is A Breathtaking Country

Summer is often the best time of year to travel and explore. Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, it is also the hottest. When planning summer trips, many travelers look for destinations that offer a break from the heat. That is where "coolcations" come into play. As the name suggests, these are vacation spots around the world where you can wear your favorite fall and winter outfits without melting, even in summer. According to Inghams Walking (via Express U.K.), there are several coolcations worth exploring. Topping their list of European destinations is Iceland, particularly Akureyri.

Iceland is a cool destination year-round. Even in the height of summer, the country's northern region rarely sees 60 degrees Fahrenheit. It also does not get painfully cold, as the average low temperature stays above 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Visiting Iceland in summer offers plenty to do and explore. The nearly endless daylight hours make it easy to spend full days outdoors. Hiking is a must, as the mild temperatures lower the risk of overheating (though it's sitll important to bring plenty of water). TheLaugavegur Trail, a long and iconic trail widely recognized as one of the best hikes in Europe, is a great option during the season. The country's highlands are also only open during the summer, when the snow is mostly gone and the roads are clear, giving travelers the opportunity to see glaciers and volcanoes while exploring.