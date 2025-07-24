Situated On Michigan's Tunnel-Of-Trees Is A Remote Village With Hidden Beaches And Polish Flair

Experiencing a fanciful drive through a fairy tale forest may be something most relate strictly to colorful animation films. But along Highway 119 in rural Michigan, there is a 20-mile canopy of trees that brings nature's beauty to your fingertips. This literal tunnel of huge trees transports visitors from their busy lives to a quiet, quaint town resting cozily on the coast of Lake Michigan, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes. Welcome to Cross Village.

Technically a township situated in the northwest portion of the state, Cross Village truly feels like an escape to the past. In fact, it celebrates its history. The beautiful St. Ignatius Church, built in 1889, draws people in with its ornate stained-glass windows and beautiful architecture, and the nearby Little Traverse Historical Museum in Petoskey explores Native American culture and maritime history.

In the heart of Cross Village, locals celebrate their Polish heritage, but not like this quirky pierogi-filled festival in Indiana. Legs Inn honors its heritage by welcoming hungry visitors in to peruse its extensive menu featuring Polish delicacies like pierogi, kielbasa, and potato pancakes. This popular restaurant has embraced its Polish founder, Stanley Smolak, who settled here in 1921. It's no wonder it was dubbed "the second most iconic restaurant in Michigan" by MLive.