Situated On Michigan's Tunnel-Of-Trees Is A Remote Village With Hidden Beaches And Polish Flair
Experiencing a fanciful drive through a fairy tale forest may be something most relate strictly to colorful animation films. But along Highway 119 in rural Michigan, there is a 20-mile canopy of trees that brings nature's beauty to your fingertips. This literal tunnel of huge trees transports visitors from their busy lives to a quiet, quaint town resting cozily on the coast of Lake Michigan, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes. Welcome to Cross Village.
Technically a township situated in the northwest portion of the state, Cross Village truly feels like an escape to the past. In fact, it celebrates its history. The beautiful St. Ignatius Church, built in 1889, draws people in with its ornate stained-glass windows and beautiful architecture, and the nearby Little Traverse Historical Museum in Petoskey explores Native American culture and maritime history.
In the heart of Cross Village, locals celebrate their Polish heritage, but not like this quirky pierogi-filled festival in Indiana. Legs Inn honors its heritage by welcoming hungry visitors in to peruse its extensive menu featuring Polish delicacies like pierogi, kielbasa, and potato pancakes. This popular restaurant has embraced its Polish founder, Stanley Smolak, who settled here in 1921. It's no wonder it was dubbed "the second most iconic restaurant in Michigan" by MLive.
A perfect getaway any time of year
Despite its northern latitude, Cross Village welcomes tourists throughout the year. Summer is its peak season, of course, and visitors come for the popular farmers markets and artisan shows that offer fresh produce or delicious jams from a variety of vendors. Nearby at Cross Village Beach, tourists take to their boats to enjoy water skiing and other watersports while sunbathers lounge on the sandy shores, dipping their toes into the clear waters of Lake Michigan. Later, hunker down to watch the sun drop below the horizon, and you'll see why Michigan's sunsets rival those in the Caribbean.
In the fall, changing foliage and cooler temperatures allow for outdoor exploration. When winter hits, Cross Village transforms into a quiet, snowy landscape. During this time of year, cross-country skiers and snowshoers are seen traipsing through the winter wonderland.
Despite being a small town, there is plenty to do in Cross Village, regardless of the month. Downtown, the must-see Three Pines Studio and Gallery offers original artwork, pottery, and more to visitors, even during the colder months. If you're looking for souvenirs specific to Cross Village, look no further than the quirky Peninsula's Gift Shop.
A fairy tale with modern conveniences
Finding an escape seems more difficult than ever these days, but Cross Village is surprisingly accessible. Getting your rental car on that literal tunnel of trees to a peaceful oasis is as simple as catching a Delta or United flight to Pellston Regional Airport, just 20 miles away. With regular flights from Detroit and Chicago, the peace and quiet of this remote township are just a short trip away.
Overnight accommodations are also easily attainable here. A quick search on Airbnb will unveil a wide range of private, beautiful options for your stay in Cross Village. If you prefer more traditional overnight accommodations, several hotels in the surrounding areas provide easy access to the quaint shops of downtown.
And if you're truly looking for the Cross Village experience, consider staying at Spirit Lake Retreat. Here, guests can enjoy a private cabin, complete with fire pits and grassy lawns for yard games. A similar experience can be booked at Legs Inn. Yes, the very same Legs Inn with that delicious Polish menu.