Nestled In Portugal's Quiet South Is A Dreamy River Town With Seafood, Olive Groves, And Cobbled Calm

Just an hour's drive south from Portugal's colorful capital, Lisbon, lies a lesser-known gem of a town rich in ancient traditions and offering a more relaxed pace of life. The town is also popular for its local cuisine, particularly fresh seafood and olive oil from groves in nearby Vale de Arca. Alcácer do Sal has just 14,000 residents and overlooks the Sado river, once a significant route for transporting local produce such as olive oil and wine during the Roman Empire. The town has a long and storied past: Remains found in the town date all the way back to the Neolithic period. Over the next centuries, Roman, Moorish, and Phoenician civilizations left their marks on the area, leaving behind a rich tapestry of culture, architecture, and archaeology.

Cobbled paths from the medieval period weave through narrow streets, flanked by sun-bleached buildings with colorful wrought-iron balconies. The elegant, whitewashed buildings, with their distinctive, red-tiled roofs, cascade down below the town's most dominant feature: Castelo de Alcácer do Sal, an imposing medieval fortress towering 200-feet-high over the surrounding landscape. This castle was constructed over the remains of another one built by the Almohads, a Berber confederation that established an Islamic empire in North Africa and modern-day Spain and Portugal during the 12th and 13th centuries. The town derives part of its name from the fortress, as "al-qasr" is an Arabic word that means "the castle," while the word "sal" alludes to the salt marshes that border the nearby Sado estuary.