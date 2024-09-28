A Quiet Luxury Escape Awaits At This Portuguese Beach Town Called The Hamptons Of Europe

For those who want to dive into the ocean, head over to the Garrett McNamara Experience at CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club. McNamara is known for the HBO docuseries "100 Foot Wave," following the acclaimed surfer and adrenaline seeker as he paddles after a monstrous 100-foot wave. If you want to learn from the best, he offers a private surf camp in the summer. Don't let McNamara's preferred wave size scare you off — Comporta has plenty of surf spots that are ideal for beginners.

If you prefer adventuring on land, check out Cavalos na Areia, a local horseback riding outfitter famous for its celebrity clientele. While any equestrian-loving traveler will have this riding school on their Comporta checklist, powerhouse singers like Madonna and Shakira have also frequented the spot. The company offers four different experiences based on the type of terrain you'll cover — land, nature, sand, and water.

For a more relaxed but equally exciting, nature-packed experience, take a trip to the Sado Estuary Nature Reserve. Here, you can try to see some of the over 250 species of birds, like long-legged herons and flamingos, or spot pods of bottlenose dolphins along the bay. The ideal way to experience the reserve is via boat, so make reservations in advance to sail at high tide.

