A Quiet Luxury Escape Awaits At This Portuguese Beach Town Called The Hamptons Of Europe
On the Iberian Peninsula in southwestern Europe, Portugal is considered a top destination. Soccer fans might know it as the birthplace of legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo, while major foodies probably have Lisbon (the country's capital and a favorite food destination of travel guru Rick Steves) on their bucket list. For the sun-worshippers, Comporta offers a serene beach scene on Portugal's western coast that begs to be explored. Hugged by the Atlantic, the city is south of Lisbon and features beautiful stretches of golden sand and chic accommodations, earning it the moniker of the "Hamptons of Portugal."
Less than 1,500 people live in Comporta year-round, and like other warm-weather European island destinations, summer is the peak time to visit Comporta. To avoid soaring temperatures and an influx of crowds, September and October are considered highly desirable months to explore the area. During these months, you can expect slightly cooler temperatures, fewer people, and incredible surfing opportunities.
Comporta's stunning swells and nature reserve
For those who want to dive into the ocean, head over to the Garrett McNamara Experience at CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club. McNamara is known for the HBO docuseries "100 Foot Wave," following the acclaimed surfer and adrenaline seeker as he paddles after a monstrous 100-foot wave. If you want to learn from the best, he offers a private surf camp in the summer. Don't let McNamara's preferred wave size scare you off — Comporta has plenty of surf spots that are ideal for beginners.
If you prefer adventuring on land, check out Cavalos na Areia, a local horseback riding outfitter famous for its celebrity clientele. While any equestrian-loving traveler will have this riding school on their Comporta checklist, powerhouse singers like Madonna and Shakira have also frequented the spot. The company offers four different experiences based on the type of terrain you'll cover — land, nature, sand, and water.
For a more relaxed but equally exciting, nature-packed experience, take a trip to the Sado Estuary Nature Reserve. Here, you can try to see some of the over 250 species of birds, like long-legged herons and flamingos, or spot pods of bottlenose dolphins along the bay. The ideal way to experience the reserve is via boat, so make reservations in advance to sail at high tide.
Haute resorts and unique restaurants in Comporta
Anything with the name sublime in the title, especially a hotel, has a lot to live up to. Unsurprisingly, Sublime Comporta nails it. The design-forward hotel that nabbed a spot on Condé Nast Traveller's The Gold List for 2024 is nestled into an idyllic 42-acre property. The locale features several onsite restaurants, including Food Circle, where only 14 guests can dine at a time to watch chefs cook over an open flame. Splurge for one of the hotel's villas for the ultimate luxury experience with a private pool fireplace, and outdoor area. The hotel also created the spinoff Sublime Comporta Beach Club on Carvalhal Beach where guests can book a sun bed from June to September. If you prefer an island vacation, check out Portugal's Pico Island for an uncrowded, exotic getaway.
Just a short walk or drive inland from the beach, you can eat dinner in a restored horse stable at Cavalariça. Booths now line the old stalls, but the floor showcases the original calçada tiles (otherwise known as "Portuguese pavement"). The Michelin-recommended restaurant focuses on regional ingredients and offers à la carte shared plates or the Cavalariça Experience, a fixed menu where the chef is in charge of your culinary adventure.