All The Reasons Portugal Is The Best Place In Europe To Retire In 2025 (And One Reason It's Not)

When retirement comes, it's nice to know that your hard work has paid off by moving to a destination perfect for senior retirees. The Southeast Asian trio of Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia sits high on the much-discussed list of retirement options, as do various Caribbean islands. And while some people might fantasize about retiring to Greece or southern Italy, those are more expensive options. However, there's a middle option right along Europe's western coastline that travelers tend to overlook in favor of its larger, more renowned European neighbors: Portugal.

Portugal checks every single box for expats of all ages, retirement age included. It has warm, sunny, and dry coastal regions, as well as mountainous, higher elevation interior areas filled with forest landscapes. Its public transportation is solid and reasonably priced, and its road system is extensive. All in all, you could live quite comfortably at any age in Portugal for about $3,000 a month, and dial it back to a mere $1,500 if you're thrifty or live outside of a major city (per estimates from International Living). Healthcare is extremely affordable, especially for the elderly, capping at about $300 per month for a comprehensive policy for couple in their 60s. Depending on energy efficiency and the size of your house, utilities plus internet can range from $100 per month to $215 or so. Rent ranges from $450 for a one-bedroom in the country's inland to $1,000 and up in a coastal city like Lisbon.

There's really only one reason why you wouldn't want to retire to Portugal, but it's potentially a whopper. Foreign retirees were once only taxed at a flat 10% for pensions originating in another country. Now, retirees will be subject to Portuguese tax rates, which can reach a startling 48% (via Kiplinger).