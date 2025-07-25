Pennsylvania's Remarkable Road To The 'Authentic America' Is A Stunning, Forest-Shrouded Scenic Byway

In northwestern Pennsylvania, an especially scenic corner of the Keystone State, sits the Allegheny Plateau, a highland area covering almost 50,000 square miles and carved up by valleys and ravines, some up to 1,000 feet deep. Locals have referred to this as the "authentic America," perhaps because the landscape looks much as it did when humans first settled here. Arguably the most prepossessing area of the plateau is the Allegheny National Forest, the only national forest in Pennsylvania. Engulfing more than 500,000 acres of land on the plateau, the forest is known for its resplendent northern hardwoods, like oak and black cherry, and is a haven for travelers who find joy in the great outdoors.

Bisecting the vast tracts of woodland are 200 miles of hiking trails, 53 miles of cross-country ski routes, and dirt tracks perfect for ATVs and off-road motorcycles (permits required). Some vacationers come here for watersports including tubing, boating, swimming, and even freshwater diving in the Allegheny Reservoir, while others see the journey — i.e. the drive along the Longhouse National Scenic Byway — as the point of the vacation itself.

The Longhouse National Scenic Byway is one of the most delightful American Road Trips you could wish for. This is especially true if you're strapped for time, given it's only a short 36-mile jaunt around the Kinzua Creek Arm of the reservoir. The byway passes through tunnels of trees, the hardwoods bending toward the road as they search for sunlight, creating a magnificent spectacle to accompany you on your drive. There are plenty of reasons to stop, too, including viewpoints, trailheads, picnic areas, fishing spots, campsites, and beaches. Of the 22 scenic byways and four designated national scenic byways in Pennsylvania, this might just be the finest.