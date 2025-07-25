Pennsylvania's Remarkable Road To The 'Authentic America' Is A Stunning, Forest-Shrouded Scenic Byway
In northwestern Pennsylvania, an especially scenic corner of the Keystone State, sits the Allegheny Plateau, a highland area covering almost 50,000 square miles and carved up by valleys and ravines, some up to 1,000 feet deep. Locals have referred to this as the "authentic America," perhaps because the landscape looks much as it did when humans first settled here. Arguably the most prepossessing area of the plateau is the Allegheny National Forest, the only national forest in Pennsylvania. Engulfing more than 500,000 acres of land on the plateau, the forest is known for its resplendent northern hardwoods, like oak and black cherry, and is a haven for travelers who find joy in the great outdoors.
Bisecting the vast tracts of woodland are 200 miles of hiking trails, 53 miles of cross-country ski routes, and dirt tracks perfect for ATVs and off-road motorcycles (permits required). Some vacationers come here for watersports including tubing, boating, swimming, and even freshwater diving in the Allegheny Reservoir, while others see the journey — i.e. the drive along the Longhouse National Scenic Byway — as the point of the vacation itself.
The Longhouse National Scenic Byway is one of the most delightful American Road Trips you could wish for. This is especially true if you're strapped for time, given it's only a short 36-mile jaunt around the Kinzua Creek Arm of the reservoir. The byway passes through tunnels of trees, the hardwoods bending toward the road as they search for sunlight, creating a magnificent spectacle to accompany you on your drive. There are plenty of reasons to stop, too, including viewpoints, trailheads, picnic areas, fishing spots, campsites, and beaches. Of the 22 scenic byways and four designated national scenic byways in Pennsylvania, this might just be the finest.
Leisure activities along the byway
The forest's visitors bureau offers free Longhouse National Scenic Byway brochures and maps. Being one of America's most stunning driving routes, you'll want to go slowly. Taking it slow means you can appreciate the untouched wilderness unfurling before you, and the trees — at their finest in autumn — throwing shadows across the asphalt. But the recreational activities outside the windows are equally worthwhile. Hunting and fishing are popular all across the state; Pennsylvania issues more than one million hunting licenses annually and is ranked in the top 10 states for anglers. The Red Bridge Recreation Area, located off Route 321, offers cabin rentals and campsites, and access to the reservoir for swimmers and anglers. Experienced anglers will also take to the reservoir in winter for ice fishing. There's a different ambience out here in the depths of winter. Just note that should you want to join them, you'll need to bring safety equipment like ice picks and rescue ropes. Other fishing sites include Buzzard Swamp, with 15 man-made ponds full of bass, and a trout stream at Twin Lakes.
From the Red Bridge Recreation Area you can also access several nearby trails, including the Morrison Hiking Trail (great for day hikers), the 96-mile North Country National Scenic Trail (with epic views of the forest and reservoir), and Jakes Rocks Overlook, a 30-mile loop popular with mountain bikers for navigating forest slopes and wooden bridges. Along the trails, you may catch sight of the unique wildlife of Pennsylvania, like grey and red squirrels, white-tailed deer, coyotes, raccoons, and birds including waterfowl, songbirds, and several species of woodpecker. The waterways are also abounding in life, and not just the kind anglers are baiting with their rods: salamanders, frogs, water snakes, and beautiful Eastern box turtles, whose populations are sadly declining, also call the area home.