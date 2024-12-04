A Unique Wildlife Park In Pennsylvania Has A Majestic Underground World Of Limestone Formations

No visit to Penn's Cave would be complete without spending some time enjoying the wildlife that is on display in the farm and wildlife reserve side of the park. A feature of the park is the cave tour, soon to share the spotlight with a Cave Rock Mountain Tour coming in 2025. From April to November, Penn's Cave offers bus tours taking in the park's 1,600 acres populated by birds, wild animals such as black bears and mountain lions, and cattle. Lasting 90 minutes, these tours also allow visitors to introduce visitors to the beautifully forested mountain landscape, and include a visit to the park's beautiful butterfly garden. That Penn's Cave truly is a working farm is reflected in the fact that their livestock, including bison and Texas Longhorn cattle, are on the menu in the on-site restaurant during the summer months.

Tours at Penn's Cave and Wildlife Park can be reserved ahead of time, which is probably a good idea considering how popular they are. You can also make group reservations, or book the venue for special events. If you don't want the stress of preparing a lunch for a trip to Penn's Cave, you're in luck. The cafe offers a wide range of family favorites, including burgers, hotdogs, candies and ice cream, and is situated right next to the maze to give adults a chance to relax while little ones enjoy themselves. The visitor center will give you all the information you need concerning tickets, tours, and timings, and there is a well-stocked gift shop, too.

For a multi-day nature trip, be sure to also check out Bald Eagle State Park, which is just a half hour drive away from Penn Cave in Howard. It offers camping, fishing, boating, and diverse habitats for birding and nature spotting, as well as a relaxing place to eat or stay in the form of well-reviewed The Nature Inn. And for fall visitors, we know another Pennsylvanian gem in Bedford.