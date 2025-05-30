The Most Delightful American Road Trip Ideas For A Romantic Getaway, According To Research
There's something undeniably romantic about road-tripping with your favorite person. No worrying about flight delays or strict itineraries — it's just you two and the open road. Whether you're dreaming of winding coastal highways, charming mountain towns, or quiet back roads through wine country, the U.S. is full of road trip routes that are practically made for couples.
There's never a bad time for romance, so we've decided to round up some of the country's dreamiest drives for your next getaway. Some are iconic bucket list trips, others are under-the-radar gems, but all are the perfect mix of adventure, charm, and blissful opportunities for quality time together. For couples who enjoy stargazing in the desert, wandering through quaint seaside villages, or just enjoying a gorgeous sunset — there's a road trip here for you.
Each itinerary has been chosen not just for its stunning scenery but for the unique experiences it offers couples. We're talking secluded beaches, historic inns, charming small towns, stargazing hotspots, and plenty of chances to slow down and unwind. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway, a honeymoon, or just looking to escape routine and reconnect, these scenic routes are sure to be unforgettable.
Highway 101, Oregon
If you're craving less sunny beach vibes and are more into a moody atmosphere, misty clouds, and coastal forests, then Oregon's coastline needs to be your next getaway choice. Couples seeking rugged cliffside views and otherworldly ocean scenery won't be disappointed by this road trip route, which follows Highway 101, also known as the Oregon Coast Highway. If following the entire 362-mile route from Brookings in the south of the state all the way to Astoria, you'll want to give yourself at least three days. If you have longer, even better.
Aside from popular standouts like the world-famous Cannon Beach and the screensaver-worthy Multnomah Falls, this breathtaking scenic drive is lined with quaint seaside towns, hidden beaches, and underrated gems ranging from the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area to the largest sea cave in the country. There are also 11 charming lighthouses across the state, so for a truly unforgettable stay straight out of a romance novel, Heceta Lighthouse Bed and Breakfast in Yachats is perched up on a cliff overlooking the ocean. The lighthouse dates back to the 1800s and is undoubtedly gorgeous. If you ask us, it doesn't get more romantic than that.
Scenic Byway 12, Utah
For couples seeking unusual Southwestern landscapes and lots of adventure, Utah's Scenic Byway is the ultimate road trip itinerary. "Best drive in America," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "I can't do justice in describing the sights along this road, you really have to go and experience it for yourself. Just know, it's one of the best four hours you'll spend in (and out) of your car."
Although this highway is just 123 miles (leading from Panguitch to Torrey), you could easily spend at least three days exploring this route. It leads through otherworldly red rocks, dramatic canyons, and must-see stops like Bryce Canyon National Park and Capitol Reef National Park, one of Utah's most impressive destinations. Outdoorsy couples will love sleeping under the stars, uncovering gorgeous trails, canoeing in Escalante Petrified Forest State Park, and sleeping under the stars. If glamping is more your style, Ofland Escalante offers guests cozy cabins, personal firepits, and a hot tub.
Pacific Coast Highway, California
From exploring the tide pools, cliffs, and picturesque views of Laguna Beach to sipping wine in Santa Barbara, it's no wonder why California's Pacific Coast Highway is a popular honeymoon choice. The drive from San Diego up to Sonoma is 530 miles, so the more time you have, the better, to really make the most of this bucket list trip. In two weeks, you could comfortably explore several of California's most incredible spots, from the untouched beaches of Malibu to the picturesque, Danish-style town of Solvang.
While there's plenty of room for customizing a PCH road trip that suits your interests, you should absolutely visit Big Sur. It is just about as can't-miss as it gets. With its hidden waterfalls, gorgeous postcard-worthy views, and charming nearby towns like Carmel-by-the-Sea, Big Sur is an adventure on its own. For a secluded, luxurious, and utterly romantic stay, Alila Ventana Big Sur fits the bill and then some. With an onsite spa, private cabanas, and an infinity hot tub, it's the perfect place for couples to recharge and connect after a day out hiking or driving down the coastline. "Unbelievable beauty lies around every turn with everything from jaw-dropping rock formations and cliffs to huge sand dunes," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Get in your car with some snacks and leave your agenda behind and the road will show all its secrets!"
The Road to Hana, Hawaii
Extending from Kahului to Hana, the 64-mile Road to Hana is one of the most stunning and storied routes in the U.S. Beach-hopping, swimming in waterfalls, and hiking through the lush jungles of Maui are just some of the adventures awaiting you here. Magical doesn't even begin to cover this romantic road trip. "The most beautiful road in the world," said one visitor on Tripadvisor in Italian. "An unforgettable experience ... it will seem to be on another planet!"
The drive itself isn't the easiest as it contains many turns and narrow stretches, although this just adds to the thrill for adventurous couples. While it's doable in a day, stay overnight — or even extend the trip for a few days — to fully explore its many incredible corners, from the black sand beach in Wai'ānapanapa State Park to the history-filled Hana Town and the ancient Hawaiian ruins and waterfalls of Haleakalā National Park. When you've had enough adventure for the day, Hana-Maui Resort is the perfect place to rest. Here, you can enjoy fresh seafood dishes while overlooking the ocean, get a heated lava rock massage, and sip cocktails by the infinity pool. A journey through the Road of Hana is truly unforgettable from start to finish.
Overseas Highway, Florida
If you thought it was impossible to combine road-tripping with island-hopping, think again. The scenic Overseas Highway in Florida is a 113-mile drive straight to tropical paradise. Starting in Miami and connecting the Florida Keys to one another, this gorgeous roadway leads you to some of the country's best snorkeling destinations, shipwrecks, historic landmarks (don't skip the Hemingway Home and Museum), and dazzling beaches. Each stop here is an adventure, from scuba diving among the coral reefs in the country's first underwater preserve (John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park) to sport fishing or kiteboarding in Islamorada.
And you don't have to spend one second not enjoying jaw-dropping scenery. The drive across this highway and its 42 bridges is surrounded by turquoise water and coral and limestone islets, making for a road trip like no other. For a romantic stay, the adults-only Azul Del Mar in Key Largo is the best place to unwind and the "perfect couples retreat," said a past guest on Tripadvisor.
Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia and North Carolina
The 469-mile journey from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina requires at least a weekend, but the more time you have, the better to explore its various nooks and crannies, hiking trails, and spectacular viewpoints. Along the way, be sure to also explore some of the mountain towns, from the quaint Blowing Rock to the old-timey Galax. "We drove from Asheville to Boone along the parkway and it was worth every minute," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "This is a true American treasure that everyone should enjoy at least once!"
To connect even deeper to nature, there are eight campgrounds near the parkway, or you can opt for one of the accommodation options along the way. The 1899 Wright Inn and Carriage House (a Queen Anne Victorian mansion in Asheville) is a memorable choice for history lovers or couples looking for a charming bed and breakfast option. If possible, plan your trip for the autumn to see the fall foliage. The already gorgeous drive becomes practically magical or, at the very least, resembles the backdrop of a Nancy Meyers rom-com. On a less romantic note, keep in mind that some sections of the road are still closed at the time of writing due to Hurricane Helene, so be sure to check the National Park Service website for updates before your trip.
Coastal New England
With its rocky shores, charming lighthouses, and eclectic fishing villages, New England is undeniably romantic. This idyllic road trip route is best explored during the summertime when you can enjoy lazy beach days in Cape Cod and escape the heat up in Maine's mountain ranges. Start in Mystic, Connecticut, and weave your way through Rhode Island on I-95 N before continuing up the coastline. Along the way, take the ferry to Nantucket for a day, stop in Portland — one of the country's most fantastic food destinations — and then follow I-295 N to end your road trip in Acadia National Park, filled with postcard-worthy scenery and over 120 miles of incredible hiking trails.
For a romance-filled stay immersed in nature, Bar Harbor's Terramor Outdoor Resort is the optimal choice. Here, you can relax in front of a private campfire after a day of hiking and fall asleep to the gentle sounds of nature. Couples who love serene ocean views, historic harbors, seafood, and maritime towns will find much to love throughout this breathtaking corner of the country.
Route 100, Vermont
When it comes to fall road trips, it doesn't get better than this. Lined with jaw-dropping fall foliage from September through October, Route 100 leads you through a captivating journey from Stamford, Vermont, in the south of the state, right up to the border with Canada. The 216-mile roadway passes by more than 30 fairytale-esque towns, peppered with delightful spots for Vermont baked goods (Grandma Miller's in Londonderry is a must), roadside maple syrup shops, and fantastic nature like Moss Glen Falls, a 125-foot cascading waterfall.
And if you can't make this trip work during the fall, it's still more than worth it. Summertime brings lots of gorgeous dense greenery and outdoor activities, and this is also one of the best routes in the wintertime for skiers. Regardless of when you visit, Woodstock Inn and Resort is an excellent choice for couples. Tucked away in the Green Mountains in a storybook town, couples can indulge in farm-to-table cuisine, spa services, and lots of quintessential Vermont style.
Finger Lakes and Catskills, New York
New York is often overlooked for its destinations beyond the city, but that's a huge oversight. Its group of 11 narrow lakes — aptly named Finger Lakes — are dotted with hiking trails and waterfalls, not to mention over 100 different wineries across the region. White wines are especially popular here due to the climate, but you can find a variety, especially around Cayuga Lake, Keuka Lake, and Seneca Lake. Apart from sipping wine together, couples will find plenty of other swoon-worthy excursions here, like watching the sunset by Canandaigua Lake or enjoying the scenery from above through a hot air balloon ride.
Start your trip along the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway — where you can head into the mountain range for hiking, camping, or just enjoying the unparalleled views — and then head toward Seneca Lake. If you want to keep going beyond the lakes, you could even add three extra hours of driving time to your trip and go all the way to Niagara Falls. Gawking at one of the continent's most awe-inspiring destinations definitely isn't the worst way to end a romantic getaway. For a cozy accommodation right along the wine trail, Barrister's Bed and Breakfast is located in Seneca Falls in a building dating back to 1860 and is an excellent option.
Richardson Highway, Alaska
Couples looking for the adventure of a lifetime need to have Alaska on their radars. Although cruises are a popular option for exploring "the Last Frontier," there's nothing quite like a road trip. The Richardson Highway leads from Valdez to Fairbanks and is 368 miles of passing glaciers, waterfalls, wildlife, and Native Alaskan communities. It's off the beaten path and undeniably gorgeous. "We could NOT STOP STOPPING! It is just that pretty," said one enthusiastic Tripadvisor reviewer. "It gets better around every corner."
This journey is full of incredible stops, from cute attractions like the Santa Claus House in the appropriately named North Pole to jaw-dropping natural landmarks like Castner Glacier and Thompson Pass. End your trip with the ultimate bucket list activity: the Northern Lights in Fairbanks. For a unique accommodation to pair with the night sky's light show, Borealis Basecamp is one of the best hotels in the world, thanks to its views. Secluded in the wilderness, you can stay in an igloo with a glass ceiling, making for a true once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, New Mexico
History, art and culture, and plenty of desert landscapes are in store for you during this peaceful 84-mile trip. The Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway runs from Taos to Eagle Nest, but we suggest starting off in Santa Fe, America's oldest state capital, to visit some museums and indulge in some of the best of Southwestern cuisine first. La Fonda on the Plaza is a gem for couples seeking luxurious accommodation in Santa Fe. Complimentary art and history tours, spa and wellness services, and beautiful city views are just some of the features of this hotel with a rich history.
After officially embarking on your road trip, head about an hour-and-a-half away to Taos, a delightfully enchanting UNESCO World Heritage Site. This Native American settlement is believed to be the oldest continually inhabited community in the country, and walking along the historic adobe plaza and browsing the various local shops is a must for any culture-loving couple. The romantic excursions don't end there: Throughout your trip, take in the panoramic views of the Old West-style Eagle Nest from a chair lift, hike through Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings in Bandelier, and take a dip in the Ojo Caliente mineral springs.
Art fans shouldn't skip stopping by Abiquiú, Georgia O'Keefe's former home, or touring the grounds that inspired some of her paintings. "We've done the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway several times," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "And each time we are awed and find something new to marvel at."
Great River Road, Minnesota to Louisiana
This under-the-radar (yet completely epic) road trip is perfect for city lovers and music buffs. Following the Mississippi River through 10 different states, give yourself a minimum of four days to explore this 3,000-mile-long roadway — but the more time you can spend enjoying the stops along the way, the better. Start off your journey in nature at the river's origin point in Itasca State Park, Minnesota. Here, you can swim, hike, or just enjoy the scenery before heading onward to music-filled destinations like St. Louis and Memphis, along with the oldest city on the Mississippi River, Natchez.
Wrap up the trip in New Orleans, where you can spend your nights listening to live music, strolling around the romantic French Quarter, and sampling some of the city's almost overwhelmingly spectacular food scene. The Michelin-recommended five-star Maison Métier is the perfect way to close your romantic getaway. Couples will swoon at its features like the vibrant Salon Salon cocktail bar and restaurant, nightly wine, cheese and charcuterie, and private concierge service.
Methodology
We compared road trip options across the country, making sure to include diverse locations, geographic features and scenery, and trips of varying lengths. We ensured that each road trip includes plenty of activities that couples will love, ranging from scenic hikes, gorgeous beaches, wine tastings, charming, history-filled towns, and romantic accommodation options. We utilized Tripadvisor reviews for extra confirmation that each drive is, in fact, beautiful and worth your time, and we also relied on destination sites and travel blogs to round out our recommendations and verify our information.