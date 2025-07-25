Michigan's Dazzling Lake Hidden Amid The Upper Peninsula's Forests Offers Scenic Trails And Fishing Spots

Lake Gogebic's home in the heart of the Upper Peninsula leaves it surrounded by lush, thick forests. That, in turn, brings with it all the bounty wooded areas bring, awaiting exploration. A trailhead in Lake Gogebic State Park leads to an eponymous forest trail, which loops 2 miles through the Upper Peninsula's backcountry. Birders and photographers will have a field day during this trek. A visit during the autumn also rewards the senses, with crisp colors and cool air mixing to provide the perfect backdrop for any hike. If you're looking for a mind-bending experience, use your visit to time travel. Sorta. Lake Gogebic occupies the Eastern time zone in its northern half, while the rest of it belongs to the Central time zone. Those averse to spending so much time on land can hit the lake instead, bringing their swim shorts or fishing pole.

Fishermen of all stripes will find plenty to reel in at the lake. You'll likely feel at least a few bites, even if you're getting started with your first rod and reel. Walleye, jumbo perch, and smallmouth bass are just some of the species swimming below the surface. Steelhead and rainbow trout also make cameos during the spring. The rocky shoreline offers a great spot to catch walleye just before the summer. Those with a deeper history of casting bait into waters can join one of the lake's many fishing contests to test their prowess and mettle. The rare few who like battling fish and the threat of hypothermia can take a stab at winter ice fishing, when perch and walleye await beneath a thick layer of frozen water.