Michigan's Dazzling Lake Hidden Amid The Upper Peninsula's Forests Offers Scenic Trails And Fishing Spots
The mitten-shaped portion of Michigan gets all the glory. It's home to a massive Midwest airport considered one of North America's best, and its capital, known as "the Paris of the Midwest," is undergoing a cultural resurgence. Within that context, the state's Upper Peninsula faces long odds of making anyone's itinerary. All the better, since at its heart lies a dagger-shaped dazzling lake with scenic trails and fishing spots.
Hidden amid the U.P.'s forests, Lake Gogebic presents a versatile destination, with a wide range of activities ready to keep visitors busy no matter their interests. From camping to fishing, skiing to ATV-ing, the lake and its surrounding forest are an ideal outdoor getaway throughout the entire year. Its eponymous 360-acre state park delivers a wide breadth of activities one can enjoy solo or with the whole family, from sandy beaches to thick woods. It is also the Upper Peninsula's largest inland lake, with 13,380 acres of water with 36 miles of shoreline.
The best things to do at Lake Gogebic
Lake Gogebic's home in the heart of the Upper Peninsula leaves it surrounded by lush, thick forests. That, in turn, brings with it all the bounty wooded areas bring, awaiting exploration. A trailhead in Lake Gogebic State Park leads to an eponymous forest trail, which loops 2 miles through the Upper Peninsula's backcountry. Birders and photographers will have a field day during this trek. A visit during the autumn also rewards the senses, with crisp colors and cool air mixing to provide the perfect backdrop for any hike. If you're looking for a mind-bending experience, use your visit to time travel. Sorta. Lake Gogebic occupies the Eastern time zone in its northern half, while the rest of it belongs to the Central time zone. Those averse to spending so much time on land can hit the lake instead, bringing their swim shorts or fishing pole.
Fishermen of all stripes will find plenty to reel in at the lake. You'll likely feel at least a few bites, even if you're getting started with your first rod and reel. Walleye, jumbo perch, and smallmouth bass are just some of the species swimming below the surface. Steelhead and rainbow trout also make cameos during the spring. The rocky shoreline offers a great spot to catch walleye just before the summer. Those with a deeper history of casting bait into waters can join one of the lake's many fishing contests to test their prowess and mettle. The rare few who like battling fish and the threat of hypothermia can take a stab at winter ice fishing, when perch and walleye await beneath a thick layer of frozen water.
Planning your visit to Lake Gogebic
Travelers flying to the Upper Peninsula need a bit of nerve and patience. The closest major travel hub, Duluth International Airport, is a jarring 148 miles away, taking about three hours to reach by car. If you've got the patience and logistical prowess, grab a flight to Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport, which is less than two hours away.
You'll find plenty of places to rest on or near the lake, whether you want a roof over your head or can be just as happy in a tent. The lake's state park has 127 sites, about a quarter of which are right on the water. Gogebic Lodge offers a wide range of places to overnight, from charming, utilitarian cottages for $130 a night to campsites which cost $30 a night. Those looking for cozier accommodations can rent lakeside properties, though they come at a price. A large, four-bedroom home with all modern conveniences and private lakefront property can cost up to $1,800 a week.
The wide swath of activities available at Lake Gogebic makes it a year-round destination. That includes the summer, with temperatures hardly crossing the threshold into "balmy." Winter offers its own rewards, with 300 inches of annual snowfall turning the lake's surroundings into a snowmobile enthusiast's favorite destination. Bring whatever gear and clothing are necessary to fulfill your goals for your visit. At the end of your trip, take the 50-minute drive to the Black River Scenic Byway, which has waterfalls and Lake Superior views.