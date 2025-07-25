Bonking: What It Means And The Best Ways To Avoid It On Your Next Hiking Adventure

There are plenty of safety tips to follow before taking your first solo hike, such as knowing the route and shopping for the proper-size hiking boots. One rule that often seems to get glossed over is fueling up with the right nutritional foods. When you don't eat right while on the trail, you might suffer the consequences. Hikers call this "bonking," and it's basically equivalent to the phrase "hitting a wall," when there is an extreme drop in energy and your body fights to continue the hike.

Bonking is typically caused by the depletion of glycogen, which is the body's main source of stored energy derived from carbohydrates. It can feel like sudden fatigue, dizziness, mental fog, irritability, or even a sense of despair. Your legs may feel heavy, your pace slows, and every step becomes a struggle.

If you're hiking solo, this can become a serious safety risk, especially if you're far from help or in difficult terrain. To prevent bonking, it's important to eat a balanced, carbohydrate-rich meal a couple of hours before your hike and bring portable snacks like trail mix, dried fruit, granola bars, or nut butter packets to eat along the way. Consistent hydration is just as vital; water and electrolyte drinks help keep your energy stable and your mind clear on the trail. However, preparation for a hike stretches further back than just a few hours. In most cases, it's best to start training days in advance.