These Breathtaking Canyonlands Straddling Oregon And Idaho Are Best Known As 'The Big Quiet'

For many travelers, a summer adventure means photographing or traversing some of Mother Nature's incredible works of art. Unfortunately, many of the iconic National Parks are so crowded that they require reservations in advance. If you're looking for challenging hikes, excellent fishing, breathtaking canyon views, and epic whitewater without the crowds, consider the spectacular Owyhee Canyonlands, locally known as "The Big Quiet." This largely untouched area covers nearly 9 million acres of Eastern Oregon, Southwestern Idaho, and Northern Nevada, beckoning visitors with an incredibly diverse range of geologic features, desert life, and adventurous experiences.

Early ancestors of the Bannock, Northern Paiute, and Shoshone tribes hunted and fished in the vast wilderness for thousands of years, leaving hundreds of drawings, historical artifacts, and ancient weapons as signs of human existence in the desert before trappers and settlers arrived. In the early 1800s, as fur trappers explored the western United States, three men from "Owyhee" got lost exploring the area and never returned. The British trappers in their party began calling the area "Owyhee," and the name stuck. The spelling of the name Owyhee was later standardized by missionaries as Hawaii, a bucket list destination for millions.

As the Owyhee Canyonlands stretch for hundreds of miles, there are several points of entry. The closest major metropolitan area with an airport is Boise. If you're flying in, you'll need to rent a 4x4 with high ground clearance and drive nearly 90 minutes to get to the edge of the wilderness area. Double-check that your rental car agreement permits off-road driving, or consider a specialty company such as Ribik.