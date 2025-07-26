This Serene State Park Nestled In New Mexico's Mountains Has Peaceful Campsites And Stunning Trails

With a name like Rockhound, New Mexico's southern state park boasts exactly what you'd expect to find: rocks, rocks, and more rocks. In fact, this serene stretch of wilderness has so many rocks that you're allowed to take some home. From crystal-lined geodes and colorful jasper to the popcorn-like perlite, a type of glassy volcanic stone, visitors can pocket up to 15 pounds of geological wonders, including quartz crystals and other minerals.

Collecting rocks is a major no-no in the vast majority of state parks and national parks around the country. Thankfully, for the rock hobbyists of the world, Rockhound State Park is a rare exception. The rugged New Mexico oasis became the first in the nation to permit rock hunting when it was founded in 1966. A few state parks have followed suit since then, including several in Michigan. You can also pan for gold at the South Yuba River, California's iconic state park outside of Sacramento.

Laced with stunning hiking trails, Rockhound State Park lies just outside of the city of Deming in the Little Florida Mountains. It's a bit off the beaten path, though a few airports are within driving distance, such as the local Grant County Airport and Texas' El Paso International Airport (ELP). There are also more than a dozen hotels and motels to choose from in nearby Deming. Or, grab your camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and sleep at Rockhound State Park's peaceful campground.