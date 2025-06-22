California's Iconic State Park Outside Of Sacramento Is Famous For Hidden Clear Water Swim Holes And Canyons
It's not hard to see why Northern California's Yuba River is a favorite on Tripadvisor. This rushing waterway has everything you need for a wild water adventure, from splash-worthy emerald streams to hair-raising whitewater rapids. Put simply, it's the "Disneyland of rivers," one vacationer lauded in their Tripadvisor review, highlighting the area's "gorgeous water, rock formations and plenty of swimming holes."
Made up of the North, Middle, and South Yuba tributaries, the river winds its way westward from the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains, cutting through almost 100 miles of striking canyons before flowing into the Feather River near the city of Marysville. If this sounds like a good time, then grab your bathing suit and sunblock and mosey on over to the Yuba River's South Fork. There, you'll find a 20-mile stretch of outdoor heaven aptly dubbed the South Yuba River State Park. This iconic wilderness area is tucked away in Nevada County's Penn Valley, which is part of the historic Gold Country, one of California's most underrated mountainous regions.
The state park is famed for its clear swimming spots lined with granite rocks and boulders. And it's pretty easy to get to. Flanking Pleasant Valley Road, you can easily access the park via Highway 20 or Highway 49. It's also only a little over an hour outside of Sacramento, where the nearest major airport is if you're coming in from out of town. You'll also find plenty of lodging in the nearby city of Grass Valley, including cozy accommodations like the Holbrooke Hotel, Gold Miners Inn, and the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, which all come top-rated on Tripadvisor.
Make a splash in South Yuba River State Park
Lying just west of Lake Tahoe's scenic shores and Incline Village, there's plenty of water fun to be had in South Yuba River State Park. Several popular swimming spots can be found near the park's bridges, including the Highway 49 Crossing, Purdon Crossing, and Edwards Crossing bridges. If you have the kids in tow, head to the sandy shores of Family Beach or Kneebone Beach, which are located near the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge. You can walk back in time with a trip across this structure, which holds the distinction of being the longest single-span covered bridge west of the Mississippi River. Completed in 1862, the 230-foot bridge underwent a nearly $7 million restoration project, reopening in 2021 after being closed for a decade.
Take in the views with a jaunt along the 2.5-mile out-and-back Buttermilk Bend Trail through the canyon, which starts out right across the river from the visitor center. South Yuba River State Park is among the best places to see California's iconic wildflowers, so if you visit in the spring, you can see fiddlenecks, poppies, lupines, and larkspur, among other vibrant blooms, dotting the trail. The park also offers docent-led tours to see the wildflowers during the season, which set out at 10 a.m. on the weekends.
Some of the park's other canyon trails include Point Defiance Trail, a rather difficult 3-mile loop that will take you to the rustling waters of Englebright Lake, and the Independence Trail, the first wheelchair-accessible nature trail in the country. At the time of writing, parts of the ADA-approved path, which first opened to the public in the 1970s, are still partially closed in the wake of the 2020 Jones Fire.
Be safe, and enjoy the view at South Yuba
Ready for even more good news? You can experience the beauty of South Yuba River State Park each day from sunrise to sunset. If you do plan to pop by the visitor center, just remember that it does have limited hours and is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on staff availability. At the time of writing, the park doesn't charge an entrance fee. However, you may have to spend a few bucks to park in the various parking lots found throughout the park, including those located near the Bridgeport Covered Bridge, which currently costs $10 per vehicle.
Leashed dogs are allowed in the park, as well as at most of the shores along the swimming holes, with the exception of Family Beach, which is completely pup-free. Be mindful of safety when exploring the park's rugged rock formations and trails, which can often become muddy and slippery. There are no lifeguards on duty, so you'll also have to swim at your own risk. Keep in mind that the river's swift and strong currents may fluctuate throughout the year, including during the summer months, when the waters can run upwards of 40 times their normal flow.
In a May 2025 Facebook post, the state park cautioned, "The water is fast and cold, and can turn deadly in an instant. Even if there is a spot that looks calm, undercurrents will be too strong to swim against." In the event of dangerous currents, always steer clear of the water and enjoy the view from the banks instead.