California's Iconic State Park Outside Of Sacramento Is Famous For Hidden Clear Water Swim Holes And Canyons

It's not hard to see why Northern California's Yuba River is a favorite on Tripadvisor. This rushing waterway has everything you need for a wild water adventure, from splash-worthy emerald streams to hair-raising whitewater rapids. Put simply, it's the "Disneyland of rivers," one vacationer lauded in their Tripadvisor review, highlighting the area's "gorgeous water, rock formations and plenty of swimming holes."

Made up of the North, Middle, and South Yuba tributaries, the river winds its way westward from the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains, cutting through almost 100 miles of striking canyons before flowing into the Feather River near the city of Marysville. If this sounds like a good time, then grab your bathing suit and sunblock and mosey on over to the Yuba River's South Fork. There, you'll find a 20-mile stretch of outdoor heaven aptly dubbed the South Yuba River State Park. This iconic wilderness area is tucked away in Nevada County's Penn Valley, which is part of the historic Gold Country, one of California's most underrated mountainous regions.

The state park is famed for its clear swimming spots lined with granite rocks and boulders. And it's pretty easy to get to. Flanking Pleasant Valley Road, you can easily access the park via Highway 20 or Highway 49. It's also only a little over an hour outside of Sacramento, where the nearest major airport is if you're coming in from out of town. You'll also find plenty of lodging in the nearby city of Grass Valley, including cozy accommodations like the Holbrooke Hotel, Gold Miners Inn, and the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, which all come top-rated on Tripadvisor.