Americans Make One Huge Packing Mistake When Traveling To Europe And It Drives Locals Up The Wall

Picture this: You have just landed at the European destination that best suits your interests. You deboard the plane, collect your luggage, and start rolling your way through the airport. You approach an intimidating flight of stairs. With no sign of an escalator, you muster the strength to drag your suitcase up to the top. Somehow, you manage to pull it off without injuring yourself. Breathless, you continue on, stepping outside with your roller bag in tow. The wheels grind loudly on the cobblestone streets. Locals begin to stare. You wonder if they're silently judging you — but why?

Chances are, it's not just because you're a tourist. But rather, you've made one huge mistake that tourists traveling to Europe often make without realizing it: You didn't pack light. Oversized roller bags may be a common sight in American airports, but in Europe, they stick out like sore thumbs. According to a recent Travel + Leisure article, packing an oversized bag is the biggest mistake that American tourists make when traveling to Europe.