The Diverse Landscape Of This Florida State Forest Has Stunning Trails For Hiking, Biking, And Exploring

Draped along Florida's Forgotten Coast, Tate's Hell State Forest sounds pretty sinister, but its origins are rooted in folklore. As the tale goes, in the late 1800s, a farmer named Cebe Tate ventured into the forest's sweeping coastal swampland to hunt down a panther that had been preying on his livestock. Entering the vast thicket with only a shotgun and his hunting dogs, the man soon became lost, wandering about aimlessly for seven whole days. After being bitten by a snake, he finally managed to make his way out of the marshy woodland, uttering the words, "My name is Cebe Tate, and I just came from Hell." It's said that his perilous misadventure led to his demise, and a legend was born.

For those bold enough to brave the supposed eerie past of Tate's Hell, an adventure-laden landscape awaits. The protected area encompasses more than 212,000 incredibly diverse acres, from wet prairies and flatwoods to bottomland forests and the aforementioned murky swamp. Home to some of the most scenic trails in Florida, from serene boardwalks to jungly paths, the forest beckons hikers, bikers, horseback riders, and every type of explorer in between.

Bounded by the Apalachicola and Ochlockonee Rivers, the forest lies on the outskirts of the city of Carrabelle. There, you'll find plenty of vacation rentals as well as a handful of boutique and budget-friendly abodes, such as the historic Old Carrabelle Hotel and the Franklin Inn. The Moorings of Carrabelle, a waterfront hotel perched along the Carrabelle River near the Gulf, also comes top-rated on Tripadvisor.