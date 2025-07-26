West Virginia's Answer To The Appalachian Trail Is An Epic Hiking Route In The Gorgeous Allegheny Mountains
The United States boasts some of the world's most renowned long-distance hiking trails, including the Pacific Crest Trail and the Appalachian Trail. Though these routes are certainly scenic, they are suffering from their popularity and can be crowded at points, somewhat diminishing the sense of freedom and wilderness that people look for on thru-hikes. An underrated alternative trail in West Virginia may be the answer to these thru-hikers' prayers.
The Allegheny Trail runs for 311 miles from Pennsylvania to the Virginia border. It was created to show off the beauty of the Mountain State after its founders wondered why they had to travel miles for long-distance hiking when there was a perfect canvas for a world-class trail right on their doorstep. The whole trail can be completed in either direction (north to south or south to north) in around 25 to30 days, depending on your speed and how many zero days you take. There are also great day-hikes or shorter multi-day sections to sink your teeth into.
The West Virginia Scenic Trails Association, the small volunteer group that maintains the Allegheny Trail, has divided it into four sections that each pass through state parks, national forests, or dark sky areas. They're always happy to help hikers on their way, which makes it a great trail for people just getting into long-distance hiking or solo hikers. Still, be sure to look up the safety tips to know for your first solo hike before you set off.
Hiking the Allegheny Trail
Getting to the north or south trailhead is relatively easy, wherever you're travelling from. The northern terminus sits on the Mason-Dixon line at the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border. It's about an hour and a half from Pittsburgh by car, where you could spend the night before setting off, or there are some quaint mountain towns with accommodation and camp sites that could fit that bill as well. This trailhead can be reached by road either on State Routes WV-26 and 72 or PA-857.
The southern terminus of the trail connects to the Appalachian Trail at the Virginia border and can be accessed via State Route VA-635. There is accommodation in nearby Pearisburg, Virginia, where you can rest your weary feet once you're done.
You can take on the trail at any time of year, but you need to pack for the right conditions. With a mix of terrain, sturdy waterproof hiking boots are recommended. So are waterproof clothing and covers, especially if you're travelling in winter when there can be some snowfall. The trail passes through multiple campsites and towns, like Thomas, West Virginia's underrated mountain city, so there are plenty of amenities and places to stock up on supplies. Having a solid plan on when and how often you'll stock up is advised before any long hike, in case of detours or delays. These towns also have accommodations of their own, including spots like the world-renowned Greenbrier luxury mountain resort in White Sulphur Springs, should you want to minimize the camping gear you carry.
Discover the beauty of West Virginia on the Allegheny Trail
One of the best things about long-distance hiking is the constantly changing scenery, and the Allegheny Trail is perfect for a slice of everything Appalachia has to offer. You'll be treated to rolling hills, farmland, evergreen forests, meadows, and rivers. You'll have plenty of deer and forest creatures for company, and in fall, a particularly special phenomenon takes place right above your head. From late September, scores of raptors migrate over West Virginia, including ospreys and hawks, making for the most unique hiking experience.
The trail also passes through multiple dark sky areas, including Black Water Falls State Park. The view of the Milky Way is excellent from West Virginia, thanks to the state's low light pollution and its favorable latitude, making it one of the best places to stargaze in the country. What better way to spend a night on the trail than marveling at distant stars, far from any hustle and bustle?