West Virginia's Answer To The Appalachian Trail Is An Epic Hiking Route In The Gorgeous Allegheny Mountains

The United States boasts some of the world's most renowned long-distance hiking trails, including the Pacific Crest Trail and the Appalachian Trail. Though these routes are certainly scenic, they are suffering from their popularity and can be crowded at points, somewhat diminishing the sense of freedom and wilderness that people look for on thru-hikes. An underrated alternative trail in West Virginia may be the answer to these thru-hikers' prayers.

The Allegheny Trail runs for 311 miles from Pennsylvania to the Virginia border. It was created to show off the beauty of the Mountain State after its founders wondered why they had to travel miles for long-distance hiking when there was a perfect canvas for a world-class trail right on their doorstep. The whole trail can be completed in either direction (north to south or south to north) in around 25 to30 days, depending on your speed and how many zero days you take. There are also great day-hikes or shorter multi-day sections to sink your teeth into.

The West Virginia Scenic Trails Association, the small volunteer group that maintains the Allegheny Trail, has divided it into four sections that each pass through state parks, national forests, or dark sky areas. They're always happy to help hikers on their way, which makes it a great trail for people just getting into long-distance hiking or solo hikers. Still, be sure to look up the safety tips to know for your first solo hike before you set off.