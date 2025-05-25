West Virginia's Underrated Mountain City Is An Artsy Outdoor Haven With A Popular Waterfall And Cute Shops
Hidden away in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia is an underrated city offering all the tranquil waterfalls you could ever want to see. A visit to the former mining town of Thomas is a visit full of all the benefits and activities one would expect from an Appalachian destination — scenic hiking trails, stunning river and waterfall views, fishing, and unique local goods.
The artsy outdoor haven is situated smack dab in the middle of a triangle of major airports, all just under three hours away — Pittsburgh International Airport to the north, West Virginia International Yeager Airport to the west, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to the east. Once you make your way to Thomas, stretch your legs in the walkable downtown area, located along the North Fork Blackwater River and Blackwater Canyon Trail. The streets are lined with colorful buildings filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Stroll through one of the many galleries, search through Riverfront Antique & Thrift for some vintage goods, nab some unique art from local creatives at Bloom, treat yourself to a coffee from TipTop, or find an interesting gift from Scarlet Gray or Thomasyard.
Across the way from the shops is Thomas City Park, where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy over 5 miles of trails, ranging in difficulty from easy to hard, for both hiking and mountain biking. A park map shares an overview of the trail network, noting where each path goes and its difficulty level. The public space also features a small boat launch and a fishing platform. From there, head out to see all the gorgeous waterfalls throughout Thomas and its neighboring underrated mountain town of Davis.
Explore the scenic waterfalls near Thomas
If you follow the North Fork Blackwater River south, you'll come up on a scenic spot known as Douglas Highwall, a remnant of Thomas' old coal mines. Continue along the water to find two popular waterfalls not far from one another. The first is Albert Falls, which is off the main road on a gravel path. It's worth making the pothole-filled drive, as the beautiful waterfall at the end is the perfect reward. In the middle of a clearing in the woods sits the low stream as it flows over a short, flat rock formation into the green-blue pool of water below. Next, head south a short distance until you reach Douglas Falls. You'll come across a few smaller waterfalls on the trail to Douglas Falls, but hike down some steep rocks to reach the main, picturesque waterfall at the bottom, where lush trees and unique rock clusters frame the gushing water.
Nearby, you'll find Blackwater Falls State Park and its 20 miles of charming hiking trails, many leading to various lookouts, including the scenic Pace Point Overlook and stunning Lindy Point Observation Deck. Visitors can also see West Virginia's most photographed waterfall, the 57-foot Blackwater Falls, which earns its name due to plants tinting the color of its waters. Though not black, the waters are darkened and turned an amber hue due to the plant life. A nature center, gift shop, and restaurant are located within the park, as well. The shop, Blackwater Trading Co., features both souvenirs and a snack bar. The Smokehouse Restaurant, meanwhile, offers menus filled with classic American appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, pizza, and more for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Find local restaurants and lodging in Thomas
Downtown Thomas is lined with quite a few food options. Grab a delicious meal and a beautiful bouquet from Elender's, a restaurant that doubles as a floral shop. Listen to live music while you eat at Purple Fiddle, a local family-friendly venue and restaurant hosting music performances multiple nights per week (and more than 300 per year!). Kick back and relax at the small but mighty Tie One On, which is both a tap house and fly shop. Here, you can get what you need for your soul (a bite from the small menu, craft beer sourced from local breweries, and live music) and get what you need for your next fishing trip. If you prefer to drink local brews right from the source, just outside the main downtown area sits Mountain State Brewing Co., one of the state's oldest distributing microbreweries.
For your lodging, you won't find a Marriott or Hilton anywhere in sight, but local accommodations invite you to stay right in the downtown area. Dandy Flats is a small inn comprised of two cozy apartments, each with a living area, queen bed, and kitchenette. The two flats share a little outdoor patio and can be booked through the Dandy Flats website or Airbnb. There are other Thomas-area rentals on Airbnb, as well. Those visiting to see firsthand why Blackwater Falls State Park is among the most charming destinations on the East Coast for a fall vacation can stay in the middle of the action at Blackwater Lodge. Located within the park, it features more than 50 forest-view rooms, an indoor pool, a hot tub, a fitness room, and The Smokehouse restaurant.