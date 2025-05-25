West Virginia's Underrated Mountain City Is An Artsy Outdoor Haven With A Popular Waterfall And Cute Shops

Hidden away in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia is an underrated city offering all the tranquil waterfalls you could ever want to see. A visit to the former mining town of Thomas is a visit full of all the benefits and activities one would expect from an Appalachian destination — scenic hiking trails, stunning river and waterfall views, fishing, and unique local goods.

The artsy outdoor haven is situated smack dab in the middle of a triangle of major airports, all just under three hours away — Pittsburgh International Airport to the north, West Virginia International Yeager Airport to the west, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to the east. Once you make your way to Thomas, stretch your legs in the walkable downtown area, located along the North Fork Blackwater River and Blackwater Canyon Trail. The streets are lined with colorful buildings filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Stroll through one of the many galleries, search through Riverfront Antique & Thrift for some vintage goods, nab some unique art from local creatives at Bloom, treat yourself to a coffee from TipTop, or find an interesting gift from Scarlet Gray or Thomasyard.

Across the way from the shops is Thomas City Park, where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy over 5 miles of trails, ranging in difficulty from easy to hard, for both hiking and mountain biking. A park map shares an overview of the trail network, noting where each path goes and its difficulty level. The public space also features a small boat launch and a fishing platform. From there, head out to see all the gorgeous waterfalls throughout Thomas and its neighboring underrated mountain town of Davis.