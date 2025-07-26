Tucked Away In New York's Adirondack Region Is A Serene, Little-Known Swimming Hole With Gentle Falls
The great thing about the Adirondacks is how close the beautiful region is to New York's major cities. In less time than it takes to watch a movie, you can travel out of Manhattan and be surrounded by a veritable nature paradise. U.S. News & World Report voted the Adirondacks as one of the best places to visit in New York, and that makes sense. More than 2,000 miles of hiking trails traverse the Adirondacks, and a 15-minute trek along the Boquet River is how you'll find Shoebox Falls in Keene, New York.
The secluded, little-known swimming hole likely got its name from its oblong shape and darkened depths. A smooth, underwater boulder eases the way into the pool, and like a bathtub for a giant, it is immediately deep as you slip in. Rugged, white boulders line the shore of the muted emerald depths, and the air is permeated by the sound of a gentle waterfall that flows into the refreshing lagoon.
Getting to Shoebox Falls and discovering its nooks and crannies
Although the hike to Shoebox Falls is only 15 minutes, it is possible to get lost as it crosses over the stream a couple of times. Start at the clearly marked trail at the campsite just southeast of the bridge, though, and you should be fine. If you do happen to lose the trail, you can still follow the river and make it there — albeit in about 30 minutes instead of 15. You'll know you're almost there when the river makes a near-complete about-face to the right.
Shoebox Falls is frequented mostly during the summer months, and an approach to the site reveals its many opportunities for exploration. Aside from the featured lagoon itself, smaller, serene dipping pools glimmer on the upper levels of the gorge, similar to those found along the Roaring Brook Falls hike in the Adirondacks. Tiered boulders emerge from the main pool and lead there, and swimmers can climb them to reach the higher levels of the riverbed. On sunny days it's wonderful to sun on top of the flatter river rocks. Rock slides appear when the falls are overflowing in the spring, and some brave souls even leap from the crags into the pool.
What makes Shoebox Galls even more unique is the waterfall that feeds it. It's almost completely hidden behind two narrow slabs of rock that are topped by a single stone. Peering between the slats reveals the delicately flowing chute and provides a stunning look at the source of the water-filled haven.
Stay outside and explore the trails around Shoebox Falls
There are five scenic trails in the Shoebox Falls area, all of which wind through a forested wonderland and lead to the falls, like roads steering toward Rome. Best from May through October, a 10.8-mile route from East Dix starts on Highway 73 and follows the river via the Bouquet Forks Trail. The trail goes past gushing streams and climbs to Grace Peak, where a stunning vista awaits.
Best from June to September, an even longer hike — a 15-mile-long one — takes more than nine hours to complete. However, this Adirondack trail also rewards climbers with stunning, panoramic mountain views, this time from four separate peaks: Macomb Mountain, Hough Peak, and South and East Dix. Dogs are allowed, but it's important to be careful, as some sections of the trail are not marked clearly.
Whichever way you choose to explore the area, the beautiful, natural views are well worth it. It's a good idea to bring a map and water, and wear sturdy shoes, especially for the longer treks. Also, dogs must be on a leash. Shoebox Falls is under a two-hour drive from Albany, and it's a good day trip from anywhere in northeastern New York or northwestern Vermont. For more great Adirondack views, head along a popular trail to Cobble Lookout.