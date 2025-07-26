Tucked Away In New York's Adirondack Region Is A Serene, Little-Known Swimming Hole With Gentle Falls

Although the hike to Shoebox Falls is only 15 minutes, it is possible to get lost as it crosses over the stream a couple of times. Start at the clearly marked trail at the campsite just southeast of the bridge, though, and you should be fine. If you do happen to lose the trail, you can still follow the river and make it there — albeit in about 30 minutes instead of 15. You'll know you're almost there when the river makes a near-complete about-face to the right.

Shoebox Falls is frequented mostly during the summer months, and an approach to the site reveals its many opportunities for exploration. Aside from the featured lagoon itself, smaller, serene dipping pools glimmer on the upper levels of the gorge, similar to those found along the Roaring Brook Falls hike in the Adirondacks. Tiered boulders emerge from the main pool and lead there, and swimmers can climb them to reach the higher levels of the riverbed. On sunny days it's wonderful to sun on top of the flatter river rocks. Rock slides appear when the falls are overflowing in the spring, and some brave souls even leap from the crags into the pool.

What makes Shoebox Galls even more unique is the waterfall that feeds it. It's almost completely hidden behind two narrow slabs of rock that are topped by a single stone. Peering between the slats reveals the delicately flowing chute and provides a stunning look at the source of the water-filled haven.