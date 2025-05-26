The Popular Adirondack Trail Renowned For Its One-Of-A-Kind Breathtaking View Of The Mountains

The Adirondacks have some of the most beautiful scenery on the East Coast. However, most of the park's scenic lookouts sit at the end of difficult trails. For example, the dazzling lake views you'll see on the Adirondacks' Treadway Mountain are rewarding but challenging, requiring steep climbs up more than 2,000 feet. The Cobble Lookout Trail, however, offers exceptional views with more limited technical challenges. Out and back, the entire trail is a mere 2.4 miles, with only around 280 feet of total elevation gain. But don't let these modest statistics fool you — the Cobble Lookout Trail packs a much larger punch when it comes to spectacular scenery.

The trail is part of a forest preserve within the larger Adirondack Park called the Wilmington Wild Forest. Among the various constituent parts of the Adirondacks, the Wilmington Wild Forest stands out for its prime geography defined by the intersection of the Ausable River with many of the region's most prominent mountains. Though the Cobble Lookout itself only stands at an elevation of around 2,400 feet, the surrounding landscape more than makes up for the relative lack of altitude.

The most notable landmark visible from Cobble Lookout is the famed Whiteface Mountain. As the fifth-highest mountain in the Adirondacks, Whiteface is one of the area's most picturesque peaks thanks to its frequent snow cover, distinctive shape, and popular skiing amenities. But if Whiteface Mountain's excessive development turns you off, Cobble Lookout also provides you with perfect views of more pristine mountains like Mount Esther and Giant Mountain. On clear days, you can also see Hurricane Mountain and the Jay Range. And all of Cobble Lookout's mountain views sit atop sublime shots of the gorgeous Ausable Valley.