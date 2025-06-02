One Of New York's Tallest Waterfalls Is On An Accessible Adirondack Hike With Serene Dipping Pools
As a gateway to the outdoors, there is always something new to discover in the Adirondacks. If you've been looking for an accessible and kid-friendly hike in the area, then Roaring Brooks Falls should be your next destination. Only 30 to 40 minutes away from Lake Placid, the waterfall is located in Keene Valley and can be seen along Route 73.
The Roaring Brook Falls is actually one of the tallest waterfalls in the Adirondacks at 270 feet. You can choose to either do a short hike to the base of the falls, where you can find a dipping pool, or go up to the top for some stunning views. The lower trail is a relatively easy hike, while the upper trail to the top is a moderate one. This route is also one of the many trails you can take to go up to Giant Mountain, one of the most popular peaks in the region.
Roaring Brook Falls is 11 minutes from the town of Keene and about five hours from New York City. If you're heading to the area, the nearest international airports are Plattsburgh International Airport, only an hour away, and Albany International Airport, an hour and 45 minutes away.
Hiking to Roaring Brooks Falls
Start your adventure by heading to the trailhead at the Giant Mountain/Roaring Brook parking lot along Route 73. The hike to both the base and top of the waterfall is a 0.6-mile out-and-back trail with mostly flat terrain. There are several trails that you can do from here, which include the falls, Giant's Nubble trail, Giant's Washbowl, and the peak of Giant Mountain.
Near the trail register is a junction, where the left trail heads to the top of the falls and further on to the other Giant Mountain trails. The right one leads to the base of the falls, which has a flat terrain that even kids can do. On the way, you'll find the dipping pool. Once you reach the base, you can cross the stream to get better views of the falls. If you're heading to the top, continue to the left at the junction near the trailhead. Stay on the right, as that will lead you to the top of the waterfalls.
The base is a great spot for dipping pools and an up-close view of the falls. It's an easy hike, so you can relax and take a breather before going back or heading to a different trail. The upper trail to the lookout gives you more of an aerial view of the Adirondacks. Closer to the edge, you'll see amazing scenery of the mountains all around, definitely worth snapping a couple of pictures.
What to know before visiting Roaring Brooks Falls
The trail is popular from June to October, with the sweet spot being spring or fall. You can still visit in the summer, as it is an easy and short hike, or even go snowshoeing in the winter. Hiking both the upper and lower trails takes about 56 minutes to complete. As this route is popular, it's better to come early, as many people also come for Giant Mountain.
Getting there early also means having enough parking space, which can get full during peak times. If that's not enough adventure for one day, you can continue from the upper trail to hike further toward Giant Mountain, where the terrain becomes steeper and is more suited for advanced hikers. If you're up for a challenging hike with rewarding summit views, this route can also continue to Rocky Peak Ridge.
If you're coming from Albany, Glens Falls, or Lake George, the Giant Mountain and Roaring Brooks Falls would be on your right. You'll be able to see the falls in their entirety in one of the many pull-offs along Route 73. Another popular Adirondack trail to hit is the Cobble Lookout Trail, with one-of-a-kind breathtaking mountain views, about 30 minutes away. You could also keep exploring Lake Placid nearby or the other waterfalls in the area. No matter which you choose, you'll be sure to enjoy some beautiful views.