One Of New York's Tallest Waterfalls Is On An Accessible Adirondack Hike With Serene Dipping Pools

As a gateway to the outdoors, there is always something new to discover in the Adirondacks. If you've been looking for an accessible and kid-friendly hike in the area, then Roaring Brooks Falls should be your next destination. Only 30 to 40 minutes away from Lake Placid, the waterfall is located in Keene Valley and can be seen along Route 73.

The Roaring Brook Falls is actually one of the tallest waterfalls in the Adirondacks at 270 feet. You can choose to either do a short hike to the base of the falls, where you can find a dipping pool, or go up to the top for some stunning views. The lower trail is a relatively easy hike, while the upper trail to the top is a moderate one. This route is also one of the many trails you can take to go up to Giant Mountain, one of the most popular peaks in the region.

Roaring Brook Falls is 11 minutes from the town of Keene and about five hours from New York City. If you're heading to the area, the nearest international airports are Plattsburgh International Airport, only an hour away, and Albany International Airport, an hour and 45 minutes away.