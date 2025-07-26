Florida's Truly One-Of-A-Kind Underwater Hotel Requires A Thrilling Dive-In Experience To Your Room

If you've ever been to Florida before, you know the state is full of pristine beaches, murky swamps, and unique scenery. Typically, when planning a Florida vacation, most people opt for staying as close to the beach (or any nearby theme parks) as possible. Considering that the Sunshine State is surrounded by water, other travelers might prefer to stay anywhere they can enjoy various activities, including swimming and diving. Luckily, of the most unique and memorable dive sites in Florida is actually a hotel.

Built in the 1970s and converted to a hotel in 1986, Jules' Undersea Lodge is one of the only places in the world where you can stay overnight underwater. In fact, it's so deep that you have to scuba dive to get in. The hotel is nestled in Key Largo Lagoon, a popular tourist destination where visitors can enjoy everything from lounging by the shore to a cruising aboard a timeless boat from Hollywood's Golden Age. Whether you choose to stay by yourself or with a group of friends, it's unlike any other accommodation.

Best of all, if you're really into diving (or want to be), you can even take courses to help you master the water before heading out to explore other nearby dive sites — like Biscayne Bay National Park, one of Florida's best snorkeling spots brimming with vibrant coral reefs. So, pack your breathing mask and oxygen tank, and let's dive in!