Florida's Truly One-Of-A-Kind Underwater Hotel Requires A Thrilling Dive-In Experience To Your Room
If you've ever been to Florida before, you know the state is full of pristine beaches, murky swamps, and unique scenery. Typically, when planning a Florida vacation, most people opt for staying as close to the beach (or any nearby theme parks) as possible. Considering that the Sunshine State is surrounded by water, other travelers might prefer to stay anywhere they can enjoy various activities, including swimming and diving. Luckily, of the most unique and memorable dive sites in Florida is actually a hotel.
Built in the 1970s and converted to a hotel in 1986, Jules' Undersea Lodge is one of the only places in the world where you can stay overnight underwater. In fact, it's so deep that you have to scuba dive to get in. The hotel is nestled in Key Largo Lagoon, a popular tourist destination where visitors can enjoy everything from lounging by the shore to a cruising aboard a timeless boat from Hollywood's Golden Age. Whether you choose to stay by yourself or with a group of friends, it's unlike any other accommodation.
Best of all, if you're really into diving (or want to be), you can even take courses to help you master the water before heading out to explore other nearby dive sites — like Biscayne Bay National Park, one of Florida's best snorkeling spots brimming with vibrant coral reefs. So, pack your breathing mask and oxygen tank, and let's dive in!
What to expect when staying at the Jules' Undersea Lodge
Because Jules' Undersea Lodge was originally designed as a research station, it wasn't built with tourists in mind. So, instead of a tunnel or walkway to get into the hotel, you have to dive about 25 feet below the surface. Since this requires the use of scuba diving gear, it's essential that guests get certified before they can even stay at the lodge. Fortunately, you can take lessons on-site for $250 (at the time of writing), and explore the entire lagoon during your visit.
The Undersea Lodge contains two rooms, each with two bunks, which means a maximum of six people can stay overnight. That said, for logistical reasons, the lodge recommends groups of two to four if possible. In terms of amenities, each room is equipped with a porthole so you can marvel at the fish swimming by. Although the water is pretty murky, you can often see various species — including the occasional eel.
If you're worried about getting bored underwater, you'll be happy to learn that the lodge is equipped with Wi-Fi, so you can use your phone, tablet, or laptop during your stay. Don't worry, all of your belongings are brought down to you in a waterproof container — including snacks, beverages, and meals. You can even get a pizza delivered while you're down there! There's also a small bathroom and a shower to help you stay clean.
Planning an underwater vacation
The best way to reach Jules' Undersea Lodge is to fly into Miami International Airport. From there, it's about a two-hour drive south, depending on traffic. At the time of writing, you can book three unique excursions. The first is the "Undersea Luxury Package," which allows you to check in at 10:30 a.m. and check out at 9:00 a.m. the next day. This option ranges from $1,350 for one person to $3,150 for a group of four. Alternatively, you can go for the "Aquanaut Package," which offers a full 24-hour experience. For the uninitiated, an "aquanaut" is someone who has spent at least 24 hours underwater in a structure with the same pressure as the surrounding water. This package costs $1,575 for one person, $2,587.50 for a couple, and $4,275 for a group of four.
If staying overnight doesn't sound appealing, you can book a three-hour excursion, complete with a pizza delivery. This way, you get the experience of diving to your room without having to deal with the potential claustrophobia. In terms of pricing, this package costs $430 and has a two-person minimum.
If you haven't visited the Florida Keys before, staying at Jules' Undersea Lodge is a great opportunity to explore everything the island chain has to offer. In addition to Biscayne National Park, you can head even further south and discover the Mud Keys, Florida's secluded group of islands with Caribbean-like waters and white sandbars.