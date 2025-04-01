A Timeless Boat From Hollywood's Golden Age Invites You Aboard For Scenic Florida Cruises

If you're a fan of classic Humphry Bogart movies, chances are you know that Key Largo, Florida, is something of a mecca for fans. After all, he starred in a movie called "Key Largo" with Lauren Bacall, parts of which were filmed on location at what is now the Caribbean Club. This small link to one of Hollywood's greatest is still celebrated in the Upper Florida Keys, where quirky roadside attractions like colorful murals and famed lobster sculptures are more common than not.

But Key Largo is home to another piece of movie history that ties the town to Humphry Bogart, the African Queen. The little steamboat starred alongside Bogart in a 1951 movie of the same name. The film is regarded as one of the best: The American Film Institute ranks it 17 on its list of 100 greatest American movies, and Bogart won his only Oscar for his performance alongside Katharine Hepburn.

The little boat has been lovingly restored to its original glory (such as it was) and today, it gives cruises on the quiet canals of Key Largo daily. The film, set in World War I-era Africa on the Ulanga River, centers around a salty riverboat captain played by Bogart. German troops are terrorizing small villages, and Bogart's character rescues a missionary, played by Hepburn. Together, they battle river rapids and take on the German gunboat that is preventing their escape to Lake Victoria. Thankfully, the canal cruise in Key Largo is not so dangerous — but still plenty exciting.