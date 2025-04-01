A Timeless Boat From Hollywood's Golden Age Invites You Aboard For Scenic Florida Cruises
If you're a fan of classic Humphry Bogart movies, chances are you know that Key Largo, Florida, is something of a mecca for fans. After all, he starred in a movie called "Key Largo" with Lauren Bacall, parts of which were filmed on location at what is now the Caribbean Club. This small link to one of Hollywood's greatest is still celebrated in the Upper Florida Keys, where quirky roadside attractions like colorful murals and famed lobster sculptures are more common than not.
But Key Largo is home to another piece of movie history that ties the town to Humphry Bogart, the African Queen. The little steamboat starred alongside Bogart in a 1951 movie of the same name. The film is regarded as one of the best: The American Film Institute ranks it 17 on its list of 100 greatest American movies, and Bogart won his only Oscar for his performance alongside Katharine Hepburn.
The little boat has been lovingly restored to its original glory (such as it was) and today, it gives cruises on the quiet canals of Key Largo daily. The film, set in World War I-era Africa on the Ulanga River, centers around a salty riverboat captain played by Bogart. German troops are terrorizing small villages, and Bogart's character rescues a missionary, played by Hepburn. Together, they battle river rapids and take on the German gunboat that is preventing their escape to Lake Victoria. Thankfully, the canal cruise in Key Largo is not so dangerous — but still plenty exciting.
Key Largo canal cruises on the African Queen
The African Queen was built in England in 1912 and called the Livingstone. During her first career, she plied the waters of Lake Albert and the Victoria Nile for the British East Africa Railways company. Her second career began when film director John Huston spotted her and thought she'd be perfect for his movie. After the film, the boat was brought to America and used for charters in San Francisco, Oregon, and later in Florida. Unfortunately, like many former celebrity A-listers, the African Queen fell on hard times. In the early 1980s, she was rotting away in a North Florida cow pasture. A Bogart fan discovered her, restored her to operational status, and began doing canal cruises in Key Largo in 1983.
Besides providing a unique diversion for countless Upper Keys visitors, the vessel has participated in several famous events. She was shipped to England on two occasions, once to participate in Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday and secondly for the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Dunkirk. For the boat's 100th anniversary, she was restored yet again to her appearance as she was in the film and is back to offering tours in Key Largo.
African Queen's home slip is at Marina Del Mar in Key Largo, behind the Holiday Inn at Mile Marker 100. You can glimpse her by walking down the dock, but if you want to head out on this famous vessel, there are daily 90-minute tours that leave at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. for $59 (at the time of this writing). You can also take the dinner cruise, which goes to the Pilot House Restaurant and back at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
How to set course for nautical adventures in the Florida Keys
Key Largo is the northernmost of the Florida Keys, the first island you land on coming south on the famous Overseas Highway, one of America's prettiest roads. From Miami's airport, it's a little over an hour's drive. The boat is in the heart of Key Largo, and there are multiple hotel options within a few miles of the docks. If you want to include a visit to Key West during your stay, remember that it's another 100 miles, or about two and a half hours of driving, further down the highway.
Key Largo's weather is agreeable for a canal cruise nearly every day of the year, outside of the rare tropical storms and hurricanes like the one Bogart weathered in the movie "Key Largo." If you're planning a trip, the best time for boating, swimming, and snorkeling in the Keys is during early summer when the water is warmer and the winds calmer. The optimal beach and water sports days usually happen during April and May or later in October and November.
Sometimes, unique tours like this fail to live up to the hype, but the African Queen has nearly five-star ratings on both Tripadvisor and Google. Visitors enjoy the boat and its history, but also the captain's friendly and knowledgeable tour. While in Key Largo, you'll also want to head to the reef and do some snorkeling at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, which lies just 3 miles up the road. The park covers 70 square nautical miles off the island, and there are many snorkel, dive, and glass bottom boat tours to get you there.